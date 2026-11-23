News movies web-series Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha Celebrate Aashram Season 4 Shoot Wrap, Series To Return In 2027

Last Updated: November 23, 2026, 08:20 IST

Director Prakash Jha, star Bobby Deol, and the cast of Ek Badnaam… Aashram celebrated the filming wrap of Season 4. The series is set to return to MX Player in 2027.

Aashram Season 4 Shooting Ends!

Bobby Deol is all set to return as Baba Nirala, and fans are waiting to see what happens next in Ek Badnaam… Aashram. The previous season ended with several questions about the future of Baba Nirala’s empire. Now, the team has an update for viewers eagerly waiting for the next chapter.

The cast and crew of Aashram recently came together to celebrate the completion of filming for Season 4. Bobby Deol, director Prakash Jha, Akshay Oberoi, Tridha Choudhury and Nitu Chandra Srivastava were among those present at the wrap party on Sunday, November 22. The new season is expected to premiere on MX Player in 2027.

Prakash Jha’s official social media account announced the filming wrap a day before the celebrations. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with Bobby Deol, the filmmaker wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here’s to the amazing team behind every frame!”

The picture featured Jha and Bobby together after the shoot. The two were also joined by the rest of the cast and crew at the wrap party.

Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala, a powerful godman at the centre of the series. At the end of Season 3, he was taken to prison. Following his arrest, Pammi, played by Aaditi Pohankar, joined hands with his trusted aide Bhopa Swami, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, to take control of his empire.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the cast includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Sachin Shroff, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Akshay Oberoi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Pankhuri Gidwani, Preeti, Armaan Parikh, Tanmaay, Disha Jha and Madhvi Bhatt.

The series marked Bobby Deol’s OTT debut in August 2020. He played Baba Nirala, a mysterious and power-hungry godman. The role gave his career a boost, and he went on to feature in films such as Love Hostel and Animal. The second season premiered in 2020, while the third season arrived in June 2022. The second part of Season 3 was released in February 2025 with five episodes.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 When is Aashram Season 4 expected to premiere? Aashram Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2027 on MX Player by Prime Video after wrapping up its filming in November 2026. Who plays the lead role of Baba Nirala in the series Aashram? Bobby Deol stars as Baba Nirala, a powerful and mysterious godman at the center of the web series. What happened at the end of Aashram Season 3? At the end of Season 3, Baba Nirala was sent to prison, prompting Pammi and his aide Bhopa Swami to team up and take over his empire. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 23, 2026, 08:20 IST