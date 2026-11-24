Shubman Gill wears his emotions on his sleeve. Even if it is frustration.In a World Test Championship cycle where draws can hurt as badly as defeats, India spent five days trying to eke a result out of a Basin Reserve surface that became flatter and slower.“If a team used to play a fiveTest series, we used to draw two matches. It was common, but not so much now. That’s why we are not used to draws. That’s why we feel more frustrated,” Gill said in the post-match presser.Gill’s assessment of the pitch was blunt. “When we started the Test, we thought there would be a lot more in the wicket. On Days Three, Four and Five, it just went flatter and flatter,” he said. “It was not a great Test wicket, especially if you want results,” he added.Gill himself acknowledged how the championship has changed how draws are perceived. “Because we talk about results a lot more now due to the WTC, draws get discussed more. Earlier, draws were a lot more common.”And that’s the challenge for him. The 27-year-old deserves credit for his energy and involvement. He was constantly trying to keep his players switched on, even breaking into impromptu dance moves once and greeting wickets and catches with hugs.But India needed ingenuity with field settings, particularly when conventional methods weren’t producing chances. Intriguingly, Gill himself revealed India bowled the majority of their overs without slips.“We didn’t expect that coming here, playing a Test match in Wellington, that we’d be bowling 100 overs without any slips,” he said.Spreading the field when you are chasing wickets, not having fielders at short leg or leg-gully when a bowler has been asked to bowl short, or a batter like Daryl Mitchell had offered a chance there in the first innings, not having a fielder so that the batter can be tempted to go for the big shot, were basic errors.Of course, there is little evidence that captaincy has weighed Gill down as a batter. But eventually, runs scored by the captain will become only part of his report card. It’s about how many victories he can conjure. That means recognising the moment to go for the kill, being more proactive tactically when Plan A fails and, most importantly, getting the team combination right.As captain, he is very much part of the decision-making group that has taken calls to not play Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja , send back Kuldeep Yadav and not include Manav Suthar in the touring party.He cannot just inherit a predecided combination.He may have a powerful coach offering his views, but if Gill strongly believes a particular bowler or combination gives India the best chance of winning in certain conditions, shouldn’t he be prepared to argue his case and stand by it? Even forcefully.Gill refreshingly chose to not hide behind jargon and platitudes while explaining the controversial call to leave Siraj out. After all, Gill and Siraj made their Test debuts together at the MCG in 2020 and leaving out a friend, whom he also captains in the IPL, would not have been easy.“Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India. But before all of that, he’s a really good friend of mine,” Gill said. “We made our debuts together, and even before playing for India, we were really good friends. So leaving him out was actually a very tough decision for me as well.”Like good leaders, Gill said he personally delivered the news to him. “I had this conversation with him before the match and told him that he was going to be missing out. I don’t know if he agreed or not, but he understood the logic behind it.”