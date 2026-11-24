News movies bollywood ‘Never Shot For More Than 8-10 Hours’: Ayushmann Khurrana On Working With Sooraj Barjatya

Last Updated: November 24, 2026, 08:30 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari open up about Sooraj Barjatya’s work culture, revealing how the filmmaker prioritises actors’ health and sleep over long shooting hours.

Sooraj Barjatya Never Shoots Beyond 10 Hours, Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘He Was Particular About Our Sleep’

Off late, the debate around working hours in Bollywood has gained momentum. Deepika Padukone’s reported demand for an eight-hour shift brought the issue into the spotlight last year. Since then, several actors and filmmakers have spoken about the need for healthier work schedules on film sets. Amid this conversation, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari have offered a glimpse into what makes filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s sets different.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actors spoke about their experience of working with the filmmaker on Yeh Prem Mol Liya. They revealed that their shooting schedules rarely stretched beyond eight to ten hours, and Sooraj Barjatya made sure his actors got enough sleep.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Advice to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

Ayushmann called working with Sooraj Barjatya a special experience. He said the filmmaker puts actors and their craft first. He also revealed that the director was particular about their sleep schedules. They were never expected to work for excessively long hours. In fact, the filmmaker would remind them to go home and get at least eight hours of sleep.

“Being on a Sooraj Barjatya set is a spiritual experience. He puts the actor and the artist first, and is the purest embodiment of a director at 61. He is a nerd, he is a learner and someone who is always so humble. We never shot for more than eight to ten hours a day. He used to prioritise our sleep and would tell us, ‘Go home and get eight hours of sleep. You need to look good’,” said Ayushmann.

Sharvari On Sooraj Barjatya’s Work Culture

Sharvari also spoke about how the filmmaker made rest an important part of their routine. She recalled being specifically told to get a minimum of eight hours of sleep during the shoot.

“He specifically told us that we needed a minimum of eight hours of sleep. He has a massive cast and crew, with dozens of actors, lightmen and assistant directors. Despite the scale, there is a certain discipline, respect and love with which he approaches his craft. He looks after not just the actors but every single person on his set,” she said.

Ayushmann added, “He believes that if the energy is good on set, it will translate on the celluloid.”

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with Ayushmann stepping into Barjatya’s much-loved Prem avatar.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What are the daily working hours on Sooraj Barjatya’s film sets according to Ayushmann Khurrana? Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari revealed that shooting schedules on Sooraj Barjatya’s sets rarely stretched beyond eight to ten hours a day, as the filmmaker strictly prioritised adequate rest and sleep for his cast and crew. Who stars in Yeh Prem Mol Liya and when is its theatrical release date? Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the iconic Prem avatar alongside Sharvari, with a theatrical release scheduled for November 27, 2026. Which production banners and music composer are associated with Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, and features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 24, 2026, 08:30 IST