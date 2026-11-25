News movies bollywood Pankaj Tripathi Calls Bollywood Teenage Love Stories ‘Hormone Stories’: ‘Real Love Begins After 35’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: November 25, 2026, 08:45 IST

Pankaj Tripathi shares why he believes many Bollywood romances are more about hormones than love.

Pankaj Tripathi Says Bollywood’s Teenage Love Stories Are Often ‘Hormone Stories’.

Pankaj Tripathi has shared his thoughts on how romantic relationships are portrayed in Hindi cinema, pointing out that many love stories, especially those centred on younger characters, focus more on physical attraction than on mature relationships. The actor believes that love develops with age and experience, and that not every story about young romance necessarily explores the deeper meaning of love.

‘Hormone Stories, Not Love’: Pankaj Tripathi On Young Bollywood Romance

Speaking about the kind of romantic stories Bollywood has relied on, Tripathi said, “Mera maanna hai jo teenage love stories hote hai, jis par Hindi cinema bahut rely karta hai, woh love story se zyada hormone story hai.”

He went on to explain that he believes love stories begin at a more mature stage of life. “Love story shuru hi hoti hai 30-35 ke baad. Uske pehle jitni stories hain, woh basically hormone stories hain (Love stories only begin after the age of 30-35. Before that, most stories are basically hormone stories).”

Pankaj Tripathi On The Kind Of Stories He Wants To Tell

The Mirzapur actor also spoke about his personal taste in films and the kind of stories he enjoys watching and being part of. He said he wants to bring stories that appeal to him as a viewer to the screen. “Main waise kahani dikhana chahta hoon logon ko, jo mujhe pasand hai, jo main dekh bhi sakta hoon aur kar bhi sakta hoon (I want to tell people stories that I personally like, stories that I would enjoy watching and acting in).”

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in Parivarik ManuRanjan, a romantic comedy. Speaking of the film, the actor said, “Ismein ek mature aadmi ki story hai. Ismein sirf hormones haavi nahi hain. Kyunki waise story mein dekhne waale bhi wahi hain. Har kahani ek kism ka hormone aapke andar thoda release karti hai, paida karti hai. Toh yeh woh love story hai jismein hormones ki bhoomika kam hai, real love ki bhoomika zyada hai (This is the story of a mature man. Hormones are not the only thing driving it. Every story evokes a certain kind of hormonal response in you. This is a love story in which hormones play a smaller role, while real love plays a much bigger part).”

About Parivarik ManuRanjan

Parivarik ManuRanjan premiered on SonyLIV on November 13, 2026. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film follows Ranjan Dubey, a middle-aged bachelor living alone in Lucknow, and Helen, played by Aditi, who joins his household as a live-in housekeeper. Their relationship develops through everyday interactions, awkward moments and an unusual living arrangement.

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: November 25, 2026, 08:45 IST