শুক্রবার, ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Neena Gupta Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Vijay-Rashmika Reception Appearance: ‘I Got Annoyed’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s women’s cricket title defence begins against Japan ‘গণহত্যার বিচার ও রায় কার্যকর না হওয়া পর্যন্ত আ.লীগের রাজনীতি নয়’ কালিয়াকৈরে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় মোটরসাইকেল আরোহী নিহত ১ বছরের হিসাব দিলো ডাকসু, বহু কাজে অপারগতায় সরকার-প্রশাসনকে দোষারোপ বিকল্প পথে তেলের চালান পাঠাবে সৌদি আরব, কমলো দাম এআই বিপ্লব: আসল সংকট প্রসেসর নয়, বিদ্যুৎ আর মানুষের হাত ২ বছরের রেকর্ড ভেঙে ডেঙ্গুর তাণ্ডব, হাসপাতালগুলোতে বেড সংকট Daayra Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Sparks Big Ideas But Offers Little Payoff | Bollywood News Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s women’s cricket title defence begins against Japan

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৩৫ সময় দেখুন
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s women’s cricket title defence begins against Japan



Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign continues today, a day before the official opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, with action across women’s cricket, teqball and soft tennis.

The defending women’s cricket champions will be the main attraction as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin their title defence against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals at Korogi Athletic Park. The match is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST and will mark the first meeting between the Indian and Japanese women’s sides. India enter the tournament as the highest-ranked team in the eight-nation competition after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title last week.

In teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will open India’s campaign in the women’s singles, with the quarter-finals also scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification. Dsouza will then partner Mohamed Anas Imran Beg in the mixed doubles, where the Indian pair have multiple group-stage fixtures.

India’s men’s soft tennis team, comprising Jay Meena, Aniket Patel, Yogesh Choudhary, Aryan Thakur and Om Yadav, will begin their preliminary Group C campaign. Two further group matches and the quarter-finals are scheduled for later in the day, with progression dependent on results.

The Asian Games officially run from September 19 to October 4.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball

Ex-Pakistan batter calls India ‘arrogant’ as he defends Mohsin Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy row | Cricket News

Ex-Pakistan batter calls India ‘arrogant’ as he defends Mohsin Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy row | Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News

‘Trophy chor’ comes back again: Fans chant at Mohsin Naqvi after India women’s Asia Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘Trophy chor’ comes back again: Fans chant at Mohsin Naqvi after India women’s Asia Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘We need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes’: Babar Azam calls for changes after Pakistan’s 0-3 England sweep | Cricket News

‘We need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes’: Babar Azam calls for changes after Pakistan’s 0-3 England sweep | Cricket News

‘Where will he bat?’: AB de Villiers raises big Tilak Varma concern ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Cricket News

‘Where will he bat?’: AB de Villiers raises big Tilak Varma concern ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Cricket News

যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
লংমার্চ উপলক্ষ্যে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে ১১ দলীয় ঐক্যের মতবিনিময়
লংমার্চ উপলক্ষ্যে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে ১১ দলীয় ঐক্যের মতবিনিময়
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST