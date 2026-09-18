Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s women’s cricket title defence begins against Japan

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign continues today, a day before the official opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, with action across women’s cricket, teqball and soft tennis.

The defending women’s cricket champions will be the main attraction as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin their title defence against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals at Korogi Athletic Park. The match is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST and will mark the first meeting between the Indian and Japanese women’s sides. India enter the tournament as the highest-ranked team in the eight-nation competition after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title last week.

In teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will open India’s campaign in the women’s singles, with the quarter-finals also scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification. Dsouza will then partner Mohamed Anas Imran Beg in the mixed doubles, where the Indian pair have multiple group-stage fixtures.

India’s men’s soft tennis team, comprising Jay Meena, Aniket Patel, Yogesh Choudhary, Aryan Thakur and Om Yadav, will begin their preliminary Group C campaign. Two further group matches and the quarter-finals are scheduled for later in the day, with progression dependent on results.

The Asian Games officially run from September 19 to October 4.