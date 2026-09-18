Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s women’s cricket title defence begins against Japan

The defending women’s cricket champions will be the main attraction as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin their title defence against hosts Japan in the quarter-finals at Korogi Athletic Park. The match is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST and will mark the first meeting between the Indian and Japanese women’s sides. India enter the tournament as the highest-ranked team in the eight-nation competition after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title last week.
In teqball, Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will open India’s campaign in the women’s singles, with the quarter-finals also scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification. Dsouza will then partner Mohamed Anas Imran Beg in the mixed doubles, where the Indian pair have multiple group-stage fixtures.
India’s men’s soft tennis team, comprising Jay Meena, Aniket Patel, Yogesh Choudhary, Aryan Thakur and Om Yadav, will begin their preliminary Group C campaign. Two further group matches and the quarter-finals are scheduled for later in the day, with progression dependent on results.
The Asian Games officially run from September 19 to October 4.