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Neena Gupta Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Vijay-Rashmika Reception Appearance: ‘I Got Annoyed’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৩৬ সময় দেখুন
Neena Gupta Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Vijay-Rashmika Reception Appearance: ‘I Got Annoyed’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Neena Gupta Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Vijay-Rashmika Reception Appearance: ‘I Got Annoyed’ | Exclusive

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Neena Gupta says she got so annoyed with reports about her pregnancy that she started telling everyone she’s indeed pregnant. She attributes the bump to her thick saree fabric.

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Neena Gupta was recently seen in Netflix's Chumbak, where she plays a woman seeking a divorce and a second shot at happiness at an older age.

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Netflix’s Chumbak, where she plays a woman seeking a divorce and a second shot at happiness at an older age.

Neena Gupta has often opened up on the judgments that she has faced for her personal choices such as her relationship with Vivian Richards, having Masaba Gupta out of wedlock and choosing to raise her as a single mother. She has also been trolled for her fashion choices, particularly for wearing risqué outfits at an age when society expects women to dress more prudishly.

Speaking exclusively to News18, she talks about dealing with intrusive questions throughout her life. “People would ask me when I would get married. I would tell them that main tere baap ka nahi khaati, apne baap ka kha rahi hoon, toh kya problem hai? I’ve faced judgment from neighbours too. They had once complained about me. I came to know who did it and I don’t speak to them nicely anymore,” she remarks.

Earlier this year, she attended Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding reception in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the event showed what appeared to be a slight bump around her stomach and social media users began speculating that she was pregnant. Expressing her frustration with the episode, Neena tells us, “I got annoyed with it.”

“I wore a saree to the wedding. It was made of a thick fabric. The pleat fell in such a way that there was a bulge over my belly. And soon, people started saying that I got pregnant in my 60s. Eventually, whoever asked me about it, I started telling them that yes, I’m pregnant. Waise, I heard that a woman in her 70s gave birth to twins, toh iska matlab mera chance hai abhi (laughs),” she adds.

Back in 2023, Neena wore a chic little black dress and boots to the success party of her OTT project, The Trial Period. A section of the internet criticised her for choosing an outfit unbefitting her age. Many others defended her, praising her confidence, style and refusal to conform to societal age stereotypes. The Badhaai Do and Metro In Dino actor, however, remained unfazed.

Talking about it, she had earlier told us, “If two people say something negative out of 2000 positive comments, it doesn’t bother me. Mujhe farak tabhi padhega when I wear something that doesn’t go well with my body. I’ll never do that. If I’m bloated or I’ve a paunch, I won’t wear something that highlights my belly fat. If I feel confident about my legs, I’ll show it off. It’s as simple as that.”

“Jo cheez mujhe perfect nahi lagta, woh main chhupa leti hoon. I don’t want to wear something I’m not comfortable in or something that doesn’t look pleasing, visually,” added the actor, who, in her own words, refuses to let age and convention define her. On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Netflix’s Chumbak, where she plays a woman seeking a divorce and a shot at happiness later in life.

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The speculation began after Neena Gupta attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the event showed what appeared to be a slight bump around her stomach, leading social media users to claim she had a baby bump.

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Titas Chowdhury

Titas ChowdhurySenior Correspondent

Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

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September 18, 2026, 07:03 IST

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