বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৬:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Daayra Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Sparks Big Ideas But Offers Little Payoff | Bollywood News Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball ডাকসুর ‘অনার বোর্ডে’ ঠাঁই পেলেন রাশেদ খাঁন ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৭৫৩ নোয়াখালীর হাতিয়ায় সেই স্কুলে ফের ৯ শিক্ষার্থী অসুস্থ ‘সাজাপ্রাপ্ত আসামিদের ফেরাতে ভারতের কাছ থেকে সুনির্দিষ্ট উত্তর পাওয়া যায়নি’ Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shoot Episode; Arjun Kapoor Makes A Cameo? | Exclusive | Bollywood News Ex-Pakistan batter calls India ‘arrogant’ as he defends Mohsin Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy row | Cricket News ঢাবিতে ককটেল বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনায় ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ শ্যামনগরের জলবায়ু- স্মার্ট কৃষি ও কারিগরি দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণের সমাপনী
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬০ সময় দেখুন
Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India’s campaign begins with teqball



Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India will begin its Asian Games 2026 campaign today, two days before the official opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with teqball providing the country’s first action at the continental multi-sport event.

Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will make history as the first Indian athletes to compete at the Games. The men’s doubles pair enters the competition with proven international credentials, having secured India’s maiden teqball medal — a bronze at the 2024 World Championships in Vietnam.

Teqball, which originated in Hungary, combines football skills with a specially designed curved table. The sport can broadly be seen as a combination of freestyle football and sepak takraw played on a table tennis-style surface. Gonsalves and Beg have been drawn in Group B and will face Vietnam’s Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le before taking on the Republic of Korea’s Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Lee at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center. The quarter-finals are scheduled later the same day, with progression depending on their group-stage results and a repechage route also available.

Teqball is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya, with five medal events — men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles — scheduled from September 17 to 20. Each event features a round-robin group stage followed by knockouts.

India has three teqball athletes at the Games. Beg will also partner Quimcy Dsouza in mixed doubles, while Dsouza will compete in women’s singles. The Asian Games officially run from September 19 to October 4, although some competitions begin before the opening ceremony.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ex-Pakistan batter calls India ‘arrogant’ as he defends Mohsin Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy row | Cricket News

Ex-Pakistan batter calls India ‘arrogant’ as he defends Mohsin Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy row | Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News

‘Trophy chor’ comes back again: Fans chant at Mohsin Naqvi after India women’s Asia Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘Trophy chor’ comes back again: Fans chant at Mohsin Naqvi after India women’s Asia Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘We need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes’: Babar Azam calls for changes after Pakistan’s 0-3 England sweep | Cricket News

‘We need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes’: Babar Azam calls for changes after Pakistan’s 0-3 England sweep | Cricket News

‘Where will he bat?’: AB de Villiers raises big Tilak Varma concern ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Cricket News

‘Where will he bat?’: AB de Villiers raises big Tilak Varma concern ahead of Afghanistan T20Is | Cricket News

23 years after Rakesh Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary keeps Baghpat’s hammer-throw legacy alive with national record | More sports News

23 years after Rakesh Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary keeps Baghpat’s hammer-throw legacy alive with national record | More sports News

যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
লংমার্চ উপলক্ষ্যে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে ১১ দলীয় ঐক্যের মতবিনিময়
লংমার্চ উপলক্ষ্যে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে ১১ দলীয় ঐক্যের মতবিনিময়
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST