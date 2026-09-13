‘We need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes’: Babar Azam calls for changes after Pakistan’s 0-3 England sweep | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam, center, with teammates following his side’s defeat to England in Birmingham. (AP Photo)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has called for an honest assessment of the team’s mistakes and selection strategy after England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston on Saturday.Babar admitted Pakistan now need to reassess their personnel and decide on their best playing XI after a difficult tour in which the visitors struggled to adapt to English conditions. He said the team management, selectors and captain would need to sit together and determine the way forward.“I think we need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes, decide what type of playing eleven, and decide our players. I think they are sitting, and the manager is coming, the selector is coming, and I sit back and then decide our best eleven,” Babar said after the defeat.The series ended with Pakistan’s batting showing signs of improvement in Birmingham. After being bowled out for under 200 in both innings of the opening two Tests, they posted 449 in their second innings at Edgbaston to set England a target of 130.

‘Unfortunately, we have a couple of changes after losing two matches’

Debutant Razaullah provided the biggest spark for Pakistan, making an immediate impact with both bat and ball. He took four wickets in England’s first innings before smashing 81 off 63 balls, including nine sixes.Shan Masood scored 95, Babar contributed 76 and opener Azam Awais made 59 as Pakistan finally offered substantial resistance with the bat.Mohammad Abbas then gave the visitors a glimmer of hope by removing two England batters in the opening over of England’s chase. Babar admitted Pakistan briefly believed they could force an unlikely result before Joe Root and Jordan Cox took control.“Yes. We took two wickets in the first over. So we believe high, always high. But I think Root and both batsmen playing are very good,” he said.Root finished unbeaten on 62 and Cox scored 59, with their unbroken 128-run partnership taking England to victory.Reflecting on Pakistan’s selection throughout the series, Babar described the changes made after the first two defeats as unfortunate, while also pointing to the difficulty of batting in the conditions.“Before we come here, we think about different things, and then we decide our team. And then unfortunately, we have a couple of changes after losing two matches because when we are coming to England, it is very difficult for the batsmen, and the first two pitches are very difficult,” he said.

Babar backs Razaullah after breakthrough Test

While Pakistan leave England with plenty to reconsider, Razaullah’s performance offered a major positive. Despite his limited first-class experience, the youngster made an immediate impression on Test debut.“We enjoyed it. I think everyone is enjoying his innings and bowling, and he is a very good talent and raw. I think he’s good for us. The way he played this match and he’s giving confidence,” Babar said.The captain also stressed the importance of giving young players opportunities while adapting the team’s approach according to conditions.“When you’re coming to different series, you try to do your best, and you decide what type of cricket to play in different conditions. I think these conditions are difficult, but I think we try to get all the new boys to utilise their talent in here,” he said.The 3-0 defeat leaves Pakistan at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings. Their points percentage has dropped from 16.67 to 14.81, with only two wins and eight points deducted for slow over-rates.