Manu Bhaker suffers another personal loss; grandmother Daya Kaur passes away in Rohtak | More sports News

Manu Bhakerwith her grandmother Daya Kaur (Image credit: Special arrangement)

NEW DELHI: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker suffered another personal setback on Tuesday as her 84-year-old grandmother, Daya Kaur, passed away at a private hospital in Rohtak.Daya Kaur had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing chest pain and was also dealing with age-related health complications. She shared a close bond with Manu and remained one of her biggest sources of affection and support.The grief comes at a difficult time for Manu, who is already coping with the recent setback involving her coach Jaspal Rana. The shooter was undergoing training in Bhopal as part of her preparations for the Asian Games when she received news of her grandmother’s demise. She immediately left for her native village.Manu’s family was with Daya Kaur during her final hours. Her mother was in Bhopal with Manu, while her father, Mahendra Bhaker, was in Ahmedabad. Other family members were also away, while her aunt was present at the hospital.Daya Kaur had followed Manu’s journey closely, including her historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where Manu became the first Indian athlete since independence to win two medals at a single edition of the Games. She had watched her granddaughter’s events from her village and celebrated her success with immense pride.For Manu, the loss is deeply personal. Family members recall the special bond between the two, with Daya Kaur often pampering her granddaughter and feeding her traditional homemade choorma.Manu’s shooting commitments are now temporarily on hold as she returns home to be with her family. The Indian shooting team is scheduled to leave on Sept 15.Daya Kaur’s last rites will be performed at her native village on Wednesday.