বুধবার, ০৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৩:২১ অপরাহ্ন
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অবৈধ ভাবে সার মজুত করায় ১ মাসের কারাদণ্ড জুলাইয়ের রক্তের সাথে বেঈমানি, দেশ চাঁদাবাজি-লুটপাটের বস্তিতে পরিণত: মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সন্তান সমন্বয় পরিষদ Akshay Kumar Turns 59: From Martial Arts Instructor To Bollywood’s Khiladi Manu Bhaker suffers another personal loss; grandmother Daya Kaur passes away in Rohtak | More sports News বেনজীরকে দেশে ফেরাতে সংসদে ৪ দাবি ব্যারিস্টার আরমানের বাঘার সড়ক যেন মরন ফাঁদ বাকেরগঞ্জে যুবতীকে মডার্ন ক্লিনিকে ডেকে এনে নৈশ প্রহরীর ধর্ষণ চেষ্টা! কর্ণফুলী থানায় জব্দ ইয়াবা বদলে বিক্রির অভিযোগ, ১২ হাজার ইয়াবা আত্মসাতের দাবি প্রাথমিকের ১৪,৩৮৪ সহকারী শিক্ষকের যোগদান ১ অক্টোবর জাতিসংঘ সাধারণ পরিষদের সভাপতি হিসেবে খলিলুরের শপথ আজ
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Akshay Kumar Turns 59: From Martial Arts Instructor To Bollywood’s Khiladi

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৯ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬০ সময় দেখুন
Akshay Kumar Turns 59: From Martial Arts Instructor To Bollywood’s Khiladi




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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
অবৈধ ভাবে সার মজুত করায় ১ মাসের কারাদণ্ড

অবৈধ ভাবে সার মজুত করায় ১ মাসের কারাদণ্ড

জুলাইয়ের রক্তের সাথে বেঈমানি, দেশ চাঁদাবাজি-লুটপাটের বস্তিতে পরিণত: মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সন্তান সমন্বয় পরিষদ

জুলাইয়ের রক্তের সাথে বেঈমানি, দেশ চাঁদাবাজি-লুটপাটের বস্তিতে পরিণত: মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সন্তান সমন্বয় পরিষদ

বেনজীরকে দেশে ফেরাতে সংসদে ৪ দাবি ব্যারিস্টার আরমানের

বেনজীরকে দেশে ফেরাতে সংসদে ৪ দাবি ব্যারিস্টার আরমানের

বাঘার সড়ক যেন মরন ফাঁদ

বাঘার সড়ক যেন মরন ফাঁদ

বাকেরগঞ্জে যুবতীকে মডার্ন ক্লিনিকে ডেকে এনে নৈশ প্রহরীর ধর্ষণ চেষ্টা!

বাকেরগঞ্জে যুবতীকে মডার্ন ক্লিনিকে ডেকে এনে নৈশ প্রহরীর ধর্ষণ চেষ্টা!

কর্ণফুলী থানায় জব্দ ইয়াবা বদলে বিক্রির অভিযোগ, ১২ হাজার ইয়াবা আত্মসাতের দাবি

কর্ণফুলী থানায় জব্দ ইয়াবা বদলে বিক্রির অভিযোগ, ১২ হাজার ইয়াবা আত্মসাতের দাবি

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