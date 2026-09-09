Akshay Kumar Turns 59: From Martial Arts Instructor To Bollywood’s Khiladi

Akshay Kumar celebrates his 59th birthday on September 9, 2026. Over more than three decades, the actor has built a career spanning action, comedy, drama and socially relevant cinema. (Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)

Long before becoming Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar explored different paths and developed a passion for martial arts. His early experiences would later become an important part of his public identity. (Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar trained in martial arts in Thailand and worked as an instructor before entering films. The discipline he developed during those years became a defining part of his life and career. (Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar made his acting debut with Saugandh in 1991. Although his journey began modestly, his action-oriented roles soon helped him establish himself as a promising new face in Hindi cinema. (Image: IMDb)

The 1990s transformed Akshay Kumar into one of Bollywood’s most recognisable action stars. Films such as Khiladi and later entries in the franchise cemented his famous “Khiladi” image.

Akshay Kumar successfully reinvented himself as a comedy star, delivering memorable performances in films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, showcasing his versatility.

Beyond action and comedy, Akshay Kumar took on dramatic and socially relevant subjects. Films such as Airlift, Pad Man and Kesari reflected another side of his acting career.

Akshay Kumar’s career has brought major recognition, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri. His performances across genres have made him one of Hindi cinema’s enduring stars. (Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)

Even after decades in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar remains closely associated with fitness and discipline. His martial-arts background and famously structured lifestyle have become integral to his public image. (Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)