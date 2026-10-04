EXCLUSIVE | Asian Games gold done, Neeru Dhanda eyes Olympic shotgun medal to end wait since Rajyavardhan Rathore’s 2004 silver | Asian Games 2026 News

India’s Neeru Dhanda (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Days before leaving for the Asian Games 2026, Neeru Dhanda was hospitalised with viral fever. She had barely any time to recover before boarding the flight to Japan. There was no proper recovery period. Just medicines, ORS, and a dream of winning a medal at the Asian Games.When she reached Aichi-Nagoya and entered her hotel room, Neeru picked up her gun and told herself three words: “Nerru, tu training pe hai (Neeru, you are in training.”It was a message she wanted to give her own mind – a way of staying focused and refusing to think about the illness.With water bottles, ORS and medicines by her side, Neeru kept her dream alive. The trap shooter, who had won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato earlier this year, eventually stepped onto the range, loaded her ammunition and shot her way to glory.She finished the Asian Games with three medals – two golds and a silver – emerging as one of India’s standout performers.From illness to three medalsNeeru first won gold in the women’s individual trap event. She then teamed up with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to win silver in the women’s trap team event. On the penultimate day of the shooting competition, she partnered Kynan Chenai to win gold in the trap mixed team event.

Nagoya: From left, India’s Manisha Keer, Ashima Ahlawat and Neeru Dhanda pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal. (PTI Photo)

But behind the three medals was a battle that began even before she reached the shooting range.“I didn’t let my mind receive the message that I was sick or unwell. I didn’t want to let myself think that I was sick. Whenever I felt down or weak, I used to tell myself loudly, ‘Neeru, tu training pe hai abhi.’ This is what kept me motivated throughout the Asian Games,” Neeru told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.“Honestly, I felt very weak because there was no recovery period after the hospitalisation. I thought about skipping the Games, but no, I am very stubborn. I wanted to do something different. Very few people get this opportunity. I was lucky that I got it, and I am happy that I delivered,” she said.

Gold medallist India’s Neeru Dhanda, left, and Kynan Chenai (PTI Photo)

A medal dedicated to Raja Randhir SinghNeeru dedicated her three-medal haul to late Raja Randhir Singh, India’s first Asian Games shooting gold medallist, who passed away aged 79 in May. Randhir, a five-time Olympian, had won India’s first Asian Games shooting gold in 1978.Neeru had met him a few times and remembered the encouragement he gave her.“I dedicate these medals to late Raja Randhir Singh. He was a lovely soul. I got to meet him a couple of times. Whenever he met me, he blessed me. He always said, ‘Beta, be brave. You are a shooter, you need to be brave. Shoot with bravery, you will get the result.’ Those words helped me a lot in Aichi-Nagoya,” Neeru said.“I also want to dedicate to my federation, SAI, SAI Bhopal, Bhopa Shooting Academy where I train, my coaches, and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey,” she said.Mission Olympics beginsThe World Cup is done. The Asian Games are done. Now, Neeru has set her sights on the Los Angeles Olympics. Her immediate target is the World Championship in Doha, which will offer a quota opportunity for the 2028 Olympics.“The moment I leave Japan, my target will shift towards the World Championship in Doha. That is a quota competition for the Los Angeles Olympics, so I will focus on that. That is my ultimate goal. Olympics mein medal jeetna hai,” she said.India have won several Olympic medals in shooting, but the shotgun disciplines have produced only one Olympic medal for the country – Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s silver in men’s double trap at the 2004 Athens Olympics.After her performances in Aichi-Nagoya, Neeru will be one of the Indian shooters attracting attention ahead of the Los Angeles Games.‘Golden girl’? Neeru loves itNeeru has also earned the nickname ‘golden girl’ after her recent run of success. Asked about the title, she laughed.“Golden girl title… I just love it. I love this title. I hope it continues to be like this always. It was possible because of the hard work I have put in day and night,” she said.For Neeru, the key has been constantly looking back at her own performances and learning from her mistakes.“Introspection has always helped me. Whenever I do something wrong or make mistakes, I ask myself, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ I get that answer. That helps me a lot,” she said.Little time with familyAfter returning home with three medals, Neeru was eager to meet her parents and family and celebrate her success with them.But she had only a few hours. Neeru was at her home in Sangatpura village in Jind, speaking to her mother, when she received a call that gave her another reason to return to Japan.Former India shooter and deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat told her that she had been selected as India’s women’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026. Within hours, Neeru packed her bags and headed back to the airport.“I got a call from Anjali Bhagwat ma’am. She asked me to be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony. It’s a big honour for me. I didn’t want to let it go,” Neeru told TimesofIndia.com.Her parents were delighted by the news. “My parents are so happy. When I gave them the news about the closing ceremony, my mother said, ‘Ja beta, mauka nahi milta ye kisi ko. Aaja, phir se khushi manayenge,’” Neeru said.