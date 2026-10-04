Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report

Last Updated: October 04, 2026, 07:45 IST

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh. Find out why the actress and Dhurandhar director have left Mumbai.

Yami Gautam And Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reportedly Shift Base To Himachal For Privacy.

Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, choosing a quieter life away from Mumbai’s constant public attention, as per a report in the Free Press Journal. The couple, who have largely kept their personal lives private, now reportedly divide their time between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for work.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar’s Himachal Connection

For Yami, Himachal Pradesh has long been more than just a place to escape to. Before her marriage, the actor bought a 100-year-old heritage home on a 25-acre property in Gohar, Mandi, which has remained closely connected to her family and childhood memories.

The property also became especially meaningful to the couple after they got married there in June 2021. Their Himachal home is built with wood and stone and is surrounded by gardens where apples, potatoes, plums and ginger are grown.

The Dhars have reportedly been happy to keep the property simple rather than turn it into a heavily developed celebrity home. That preference fits with the couple’s decision to stay away from the public eye whenever they are not working on a film.

A Power Couple That Keeps A Low Profile

Despite being among Bollywood’s well-known couples, Yami and Aditya rarely make their personal lives part of the public conversation. Their appearances are largely linked to film shoots, promotions and important industry events.

Aditya has maintained a relatively low public profile following Dhurandhar. Earlier this year, he was seen publicly mainly around professional commitments, including the recent National Film Award ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where he and Yami received National Awards for Article 370. Aditya was honoured as producer, while Yami won for her performance as the lead actor.

Their Mumbai Home Has A Dhurandhar Link

Before reportedly shifting their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, Yami and Aditya were living in a spacious rented apartment in Khar, West, Mumbai. Aditya had even joked about the address while promoting the first part of his Dhurandhar franchise in late 2025. At the event, he said, “My home is on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg,” referring to the road where the couple lived.

The apartment had reportedly been rented by the couple for a long time, although it was later indicated that they may have purchased it after the success of Dhurandhar.

Their Son Vedavid Has Also Been Kept Away From The Spotlight

Privacy has become particularly important to the couple since they became parents. Yami and Aditya welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024, but have deliberately kept his face away from the public. In September 2025, Yami shared a picture with Vedavid but continued to keep his face hidden.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Where have Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar moved their permanent base? Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh to live a quieter life away from Mumbai’s public attention. When did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar get married in Himachal Pradesh? The couple got married in June 2021 at Yami’s 100-year-old heritage home located on a 25-acre property in Gohar, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. What awards did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar receive at the National Film Awards? At the National Film Awards ceremony, Aditya Dhar was honoured as a producer and Yami Gautam won the award for her performance as the lead actor in Article 370. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 04, 2026, 07:45 IST