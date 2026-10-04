রবিবার, ০৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১০:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE | Asian Games gold done, Neeru Dhanda eyes Olympic shotgun medal to end wait since Rajyavardhan Rathore’s 2004 silver | Asian Games 2026 News রাজশাহীতে ‘অপ-সাংবাদিকতা’ বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা চেয়ে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর হস্তক্ষেপ কামনা ‘আজও কীভাবে ওসি লোকমান চাকরিতে আছেন’—প্রশ্ন সাবেক ছাত্রনেতা বিপ্লবের শ্যামনগরে সুন্দরবন প্রেসক্লাবের সাধারণ সম্পাদকের বাড়িতে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও প্রাণনাশের হুমকি আলেমদের সমাজের দায়িত্বও নিতে হবে: শফিকুর রহমান কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে মশক নিধন, পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান ও র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা? দীর্ঘ বিরতির পর ‘ফেরা’য় ফিরল বাকৃবি মিউজিক্যাল রেজিমেন্ট হুতিদের বিরুদ্ধে ইয়েমেনে ১ লাখ সেনা পাঠানোর পরিকল্পনা সৌদি আরবের
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৪ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৩৮ সময় দেখুন
Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report

Last Updated:

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh. Find out why the actress and Dhurandhar director have left Mumbai.

font

Yami Gautam And Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reportedly Shift Base To Himachal For Privacy.

Yami Gautam And Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reportedly Shift Base To Himachal For Privacy.

Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, choosing a quieter life away from Mumbai’s constant public attention, as per a report in the Free Press Journal. The couple, who have largely kept their personal lives private, now reportedly divide their time between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for work.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar’s Himachal Connection

For Yami, Himachal Pradesh has long been more than just a place to escape to. Before her marriage, the actor bought a 100-year-old heritage home on a 25-acre property in Gohar, Mandi, which has remained closely connected to her family and childhood memories.

The property also became especially meaningful to the couple after they got married there in June 2021. Their Himachal home is built with wood and stone and is surrounded by gardens where apples, potatoes, plums and ginger are grown.

The Dhars have reportedly been happy to keep the property simple rather than turn it into a heavily developed celebrity home. That preference fits with the couple’s decision to stay away from the public eye whenever they are not working on a film.

A Power Couple That Keeps A Low Profile

Despite being among Bollywood’s well-known couples, Yami and Aditya rarely make their personal lives part of the public conversation. Their appearances are largely linked to film shoots, promotions and important industry events.

Aditya has maintained a relatively low public profile following Dhurandhar. Earlier this year, he was seen publicly mainly around professional commitments, including the recent National Film Award ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where he and Yami received National Awards for Article 370. Aditya was honoured as producer, while Yami won for her performance as the lead actor.

Their Mumbai Home Has A Dhurandhar Link

Before reportedly shifting their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, Yami and Aditya were living in a spacious rented apartment in Khar, West, Mumbai. Aditya had even joked about the address while promoting the first part of his Dhurandhar franchise in late 2025. At the event, he said, “My home is on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg,” referring to the road where the couple lived.

The apartment had reportedly been rented by the couple for a long time, although it was later indicated that they may have purchased it after the success of Dhurandhar.

Their Son Vedavid Has Also Been Kept Away From The Spotlight

Privacy has become particularly important to the couple since they became parents. Yami and Aditya welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024, but have deliberately kept his face away from the public. In September 2025, Yami shared a picture with Vedavid but continued to keep his face hidden.

Quick Answers

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have reportedly moved their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh to live a quieter life away from Mumbai’s public attention.

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 04, 2026, 07:45 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাজশাহীতে ‘অপ-সাংবাদিকতা’ বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা চেয়ে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর হস্তক্ষেপ কামনা

রাজশাহীতে ‘অপ-সাংবাদিকতা’ বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা চেয়ে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর হস্তক্ষেপ কামনা

‘আজও কীভাবে ওসি লোকমান চাকরিতে আছেন’—প্রশ্ন সাবেক ছাত্রনেতা বিপ্লবের

‘আজও কীভাবে ওসি লোকমান চাকরিতে আছেন’—প্রশ্ন সাবেক ছাত্রনেতা বিপ্লবের

শ্যামনগরে সুন্দরবন প্রেসক্লাবের সাধারণ সম্পাদকের বাড়িতে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও প্রাণনাশের হুমকি

শ্যামনগরে সুন্দরবন প্রেসক্লাবের সাধারণ সম্পাদকের বাড়িতে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও প্রাণনাশের হুমকি

আলেমদের সমাজের দায়িত্বও নিতে হবে: শফিকুর রহমান

আলেমদের সমাজের দায়িত্বও নিতে হবে: শফিকুর রহমান

কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে মশক নিধন, পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান ও র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে মশক নিধন, পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান ও র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত

কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?

কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?

Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News
Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam Leave Mumbai, Move Permanent Base To Himachal Pradesh: Report | Bollywood News
EXCLUSIVE | Asian Games gold done, Neeru Dhanda eyes Olympic shotgun medal to end wait since Rajyavardhan Rathore’s 2004 silver | Asian Games 2026 News
EXCLUSIVE | Asian Games gold done, Neeru Dhanda eyes Olympic shotgun medal to end wait since Rajyavardhan Rathore’s 2004 silver | Asian Games 2026 News
রাজশাহীতে ‘অপ-সাংবাদিকতা’ বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা চেয়ে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর হস্তক্ষেপ কামনা
রাজশাহীতে ‘অপ-সাংবাদিকতা’ বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা চেয়ে ভূমিমন্ত্রীর হস্তক্ষেপ কামনা
‘আজও কীভাবে ওসি লোকমান চাকরিতে আছেন’—প্রশ্ন সাবেক ছাত্রনেতা বিপ্লবের
‘আজও কীভাবে ওসি লোকমান চাকরিতে আছেন’—প্রশ্ন সাবেক ছাত্রনেতা বিপ্লবের
শ্যামনগরে সুন্দরবন প্রেসক্লাবের সাধারণ সম্পাদকের বাড়িতে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও প্রাণনাশের হুমকি
শ্যামনগরে সুন্দরবন প্রেসক্লাবের সাধারণ সম্পাদকের বাড়িতে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও প্রাণনাশের হুমকি
আলেমদের সমাজের দায়িত্বও নিতে হবে: শফিকুর রহমান
আলেমদের সমাজের দায়িত্বও নিতে হবে: শফিকুর রহমান
কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে মশক নিধন, পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান ও র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে মশক নিধন, পরিচ্ছন্নতা অভিযান ও র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত
কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?
কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?
দীর্ঘ বিরতির পর ‘ফেরা’য় ফিরল বাকৃবি মিউজিক্যাল রেজিমেন্ট
দীর্ঘ বিরতির পর ‘ফেরা’য় ফিরল বাকৃবি মিউজিক্যাল রেজিমেন্ট
হুতিদের বিরুদ্ধে ইয়েমেনে ১ লাখ সেনা পাঠানোর পরিকল্পনা সৌদি আরবের
হুতিদের বিরুদ্ধে ইয়েমেনে ১ লাখ সেনা পাঠানোর পরিকল্পনা সৌদি আরবের
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
EXCLUSIVE | After two Asian Games medals, Harita Bhadra sets her sights on 22.45s and World Championships | Asian Games 2026 News
EXCLUSIVE | After two Asian Games medals, Harita Bhadra sets her sights on 22.45s and World Championships | Asian Games 2026 News
‘রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ের কারণে বিসিএসে কোনো বৈষম্য করা হবে না’
‘রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ের কারণে বিসিএসে কোনো বৈষম্য করা হবে না’
ডেঙ্গুতে গেল আরও ৪ প্রাণ, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯৭৮
ডেঙ্গুতে গেল আরও ৪ প্রাণ, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯৭৮
Amitabh Bachchan Slips And Falls During KBC Shoot, Injures His Knee | Bollywood News
Amitabh Bachchan Slips And Falls During KBC Shoot, Injures His Knee | Bollywood News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST