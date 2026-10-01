Amitabh Bachchan Slips And Falls During KBC Shoot, Injures His Knee | Bollywood News

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Amitabh Bachchan recently injured his knee during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. During the Wednesday’s episode of the show, Big B revealed the same. The Bollywood superstar, who usually delivers his iconic opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, was seen seated on his seat. He revealed that he recently slipped during the shoot and therefore was facing a little difficulty in standing up.
“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,” Amitabh Bachchan said. He further added that he was delivering his monologue while sitting because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. However, he also assured fans that the injury is not severe and that he’ll be fine soon.
While Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting KBC 18, he recently dismissed his retirement rumours. It all started after the actor wrote “wishes to retire” in one of his blog posts. While the post left many wondering if Big B was stepping away from films, he later mentioned that he was only talking about going to bed and assured fans that he isn’t stepping away from film.
“I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire .. ‘ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media – the CONSCIENCE of a NATION – THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog while sharing a newspaper cutting of a report about his ‘retirement’.
He then explained what he meant by ‘retirement’ and added, “Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there.)”
Amitabh Bachchan injured his knee after slipping and falling during the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, which led him to deliver his opening monologue while seated due to difficulty standing.
Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More
October 01, 2026, 07:21 IST