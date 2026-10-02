Drishyam 3 LIVE: Early Reviews Call Film ‘Gripping’, Check Box Office Prediction Here

Drishyam 3 (Drishyam: The Conclusion) Release Live Updates, October 2 2026: Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar as the much-awaited third instalment of the hit Drishyam franchise, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, arrives in cinemas today, October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller marks the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise and brings back several familiar faces, including Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Ishita Dutta as Anju and Mrunal Jadhav as Anu. However, this time, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have also joined the cast in new roles.

The film follows Vijay and his family after the events of Drishyam 2, which ended with Vijay once again managing to protect his family despite the police recovering crucial evidence. The third film promises another chapter in Vijay’s battle to keep his secrets buried, with the stakes seemingly higher than ever.

Interestingly, the Hindi Drishyam: The Conclusion is not simply a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam 3. The two franchises are taking different narrative routes, with the Hindi film designed to bring Vijay Salgaonkar’s story to a definitive conclusion.

Early reviews suggest that Drishyam 3 is ‘gripping’ and is better than the previous parts of the film.

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