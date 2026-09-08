‘Pakistan cricket has gone back 10 years’: Saeed Ajmal launches scathing PCB attack | Cricket News

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi, centre, chats with Pakistan’s Babar Azam, left, as head coach Mike Hesson watches (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has launched another scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing the governing body of playing a major role in the national team’s recent struggles.Ajmal, who claimed 362 wickets across international cricket for Pakistan before his career was brought to an early end by an issue with his bowling action, has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the PCB. The former spinner has maintained that the board failed to support him during a difficult phase of his career.His latest criticism comes after Pakistan suffered another heavy defeat against England in the Lord’s Test. Following the loss, the PCB made a series of sweeping changes, sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul while also sending seven players back home.Among those sent back was Imam-ul-Haq, who did not bat in either innings and was subsequently accused of faking his calf injury.PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi later attempted to defend the players and urged critics to stop demotivating the team. Ajmal, however, questioned the sincerity of that message and instead accused the board itself of undermining Pakistan’s cricketers.“The board itself has demotivated the players more than anyone else. The board is not letting any player stand. There are players who have done well, who have also been dropped. There are players who have been humiliated by the PCB,” Ajmal said.

Ajmal points finger at Aaqib Javed , Mike Hesson

The former Pakistan spinner also directed his criticism towards Director High Performance and selector Aaqib Javed and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.With Hesson also asked to take charge of the Test side for the third match against England, Ajmal claimed the pair have significant control over Pakistan cricket and held them responsible for the team’s current situation.“Aaqib Javed and Mike Hesson (who has been asked to take over the Test team for the third Test) are a team. These two are controlling everything and are responsible for this whole mess. The whole issue is about egos,” Ajmal said on Samaa TV.Ajmal further criticised the PCB’s long-term planning, claiming Pakistan’s cricket structure had regressed considerably.“Our team has gone back 10 years. We have not planned for the future,” he added.Pakistan have already surrendered the Test series against England and are now facing the prospect of a clean sweep. The third and final Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on Wednesday, with Hesson set to take charge of the Test side.

Mohsin Naqvi defends PCB’s decision to make changes

Naqvi, meanwhile, had earlier attempted to explain the reasoning behind the PCB’s decision to make such extensive changes after the Lord’s defeat.Speaking to Geo Network, the PCB chairman insisted that the decisions were not motivated by personal issues and said the board had little choice when players were not producing results.“Every match of a series is important for us, and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement. The purpose behind these changes is not to axe players from contention, but just to replace them. Consider [Salman] Agha, who is a very good player, but he could not click because of some reasons. He was spoken to about it,” he said.Naqvi’s comments were aimed at stressing that the changes should not be viewed as permanent exclusions or personal vendettas.Ajmal, however, has taken a markedly different view, arguing that the PCB’s repeated decisions to remove players and coaches have contributed to instability within the Pakistan team.With Pakistan now one defeat away from an England series whitewash, the pressure on the board, coaching staff and players has intensified further.