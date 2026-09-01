Pakistan cricket chaos: PCB seeks answers over Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq picks as Misbah-ul-Haq quits selection committee | Cricket News

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought an explanation from its national selection committee over the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq in the Test squad for the ongoing England series, adding another layer to the turmoil surrounding the side.According to a report by Geo News, the PCB issued a notice to members of the selection committee on August 31, asking them to explain the basis and rationale behind recommending Rizwan and Imam for the Test squad.The notice, a copy of which was seen by Geo News, directed committee members including Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq to submit written explanations detailing the players’ performances, selection criteria and other factors considered during the process. The members have been given 24 hours from receipt of the notice to respond.

PCB questions selection process

The notice reportedly referred specifically to a selection committee meeting held on June 2, 2026. The minutes of that meeting were submitted on July 1, with members tasked with considering players for Pakistan’s Test squads for the tours of the West Indies and England.Rizwan and Imam were subsequently shortlisted on the committee members’ recommendations.The PCB’s move comes after Pakistan endured a disastrous start to the three-match Test series against England. They suffered an innings-and-103-run defeat in the opening Test before going down by 194 runs at Lord’s, handing England an unassailable 2-0 lead.Both Rizwan and Imam were subsequently released from the Test squad ahead of the third match at Edgbaston, beginning September 9.

Misbah set to step down amid overhaul

The PCB’s demand for an explanation comes amid a sweeping overhaul of the Pakistan Test setup.A day before the notice emerged, the board announced that seven players had been released from the squad. Alongside Rizwan and Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were also sent out.Pakistan have brought in seven replacements, including Test-capped batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, while Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah have also been added.The coaching staff has undergone a major change as well, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul removed from their positions. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have been brought in to oversee the side for the remainder of the England tour.The developments have also triggered uncertainty within the selection committee itself. Sources close to Misbah-ul-Haq said he has decided to resign from the committee, informing the PCB of his decision and agreeing to serve a notice period before formally stepping down.The former Pakistan captain’s reported decision adds another twist to an already chaotic period for Pakistan cricket, with the board now seeking answers from the very selection process that produced a squad it has subsequently overhauled midway through the England series.