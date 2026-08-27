Sri Lanka 229/6 in 72.4 Overs

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 5 Live: India’s WTC final ambitions could hinge on the outcome of the second Test against Sri Lanka, with rain emerging as a potential obstacle to the visitors’ hopes of securing a series victory.

India entered the final stages of the Test in a commanding position after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290 and enforcing the follow-on. The hosts, however, mounted a spirited fightback in their second innings and reached 229/6 by stumps on Day 4, holding an overall lead of 16 runs.

Dinusha was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s first-innings recovery, scoring 103 after beginning the day unbeaten on 85. His century helped Sri Lanka reduce India’s lead to 213 before Saransh Jain dismissed him to complete the innings.

Sooriyabandara then took centre stage in the second innings. After sharing a 58-run partnership with Kamil Mishara, he combined with Kamindu Mendis for a 116-run stand that took Sri Lanka to within 14 runs of India. Sooriyabandara scored 92, while Mendis made a half-century, before India regained control in the final session.

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar led India’s bowling effort. Prasidh took three wickets in the first innings, while Suthar claimed three and then added two more in the second. Saransh also struck twice as Sri Lanka’s resistance began to crumble.

India now need to finish the job, particularly given their position in the WTC table. They currently sit fifth with a PCT of 53.33. A win would lift them to fourth, while a draw would leave them fifth at 51.52.

India have already lost four of their 10 Tests in this WTC cycle. After Sri Lanka, they have seven Tests remaining, including two against New Zealand and five against Australia. With recent WTC finalists generally requiring a PCT above 65, India have very little room for further dropped points.