Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. (Agency Image)

Sunil Gavaskar believes the BCCI needs to rethink the role of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), suggesting that the panel should have a far wider mandate and draw on the experience of some of India’s most celebrated former cricketers.The former India captain’s call comes after he criticised East Zone’s approach in the Duleep Trophy final, where Ishan Kishan’s side settled for the title on the basis of a first-innings lead. Gavaskar has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the rule, which has continued to attract criticism over several domestic seasons.According to Gavaskar, the CAC could play a much larger role in addressing such issues and shaping the future of Indian cricket.

Gavaskar wants bigger role for CAC

The current CAC appointments date back to 2022, when Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik were named to the three-member panel. Its traditional responsibilities have centred on selecting the head coach and national selectors, with the committee also conducting interviews for those positions.However, there is uncertainty over whether the CAC still exists in its current form or has been disbanded.Gavaskar believes the BCCI should instead broaden the committee’s remit to cover wider aspects of the game, including domestic and international scheduling.“There are no longer any committees in BCCI today apart from the selection committees and the CAC. Perhaps the time has come to expand the CAC and its brief of selecting the selectors and coach, and also look at fixtures — domestic and international, and all things related to Indian cricket. There are some incredibly experienced former cricketers whose expertise can be utilised to be on this committee,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day.He also suggested a star-studded list of former India players who could contribute to such a panel.“How about names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag — to name a few? The President and Secretary will be there too,” he added.

‘It carries a heft beyond measure’

Gavaskar believes involving former greats such as Tendulkar and Dravid in discussions with India’s coaching and development setup could bring an additional level of expertise and authority.“When this committee interacts with the coach and captain and the head of the NCA, it carries a heft beyond measure. A similar committee for women’s cricket, too, where experience and expertise meet to take calls to take Indian cricket forward,” wrote Gavaskar.The former batter, who also captained India to the 1985 Championship win, wants the idea to extend beyond the men’s game, with a comparable advisory structure for women’s cricket.“Just thinking about this gives one the goosebumps. Will it ever happen, or is it just a dream?” he concluded.