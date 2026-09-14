Samay Raina Snatches Mic From Deepak Kalal As Latent Contestant Reveals Breast Cancer, Stops Him From Joking | Web-series News

News movies web-series Samay Raina Snatches Mic From Deepak Kalal As Latent Contestant Reveals Breast Cancer, Stops Him From Joking

Last Updated: September 14, 2026, 06:45 IST

India’s Got Latent contestant Karthika revealed she has breast cancer, prompting Samay Raina to snatch the microphone from Deepak Kalal.

India’s Got Latent: Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer, Samay Raina Takes Deepak Kalal’s Mic.

Karthika, a contestant on India’s Got Lalent Season 2, revealed that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer in the show’s latest members-only Bonus Episode 3. Hosted by Samay Raina, the episode also featured Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta, Agul Stanley and Balraj Ghai. As Karthika spoke about her diagnosis and treatment, Samay twice took the microphone away from Deepak Kalal, staying in the middle of the chaotic exchange that followed.

Karthika Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

The moment began when Samay was reading Karthika’s form and came across the line, “my hair is my full personality.” When he asked her about it, she said, “Haan, matlab thode time pehle mere baal itne hua karte the”.

Samay then asked, “So if you don’t mind, like, what happened?” Karthika replied, “So I got diagnosed with cancer.” Samay said, “Oh no!” and took the microphone away from Deepak Kalal, seemingly worried that he might say something inappropriate about the situation.

Karthika then said, “And then I’m here. I’m like, theek hai, main yahan pe hoon bas.”

Balraj Ghai asked her, “So you still have cancer?” She replied, “Yeah, my treatment is going on.”

Karthika Talks About Her Treatment

Samay later asked her about her treatment. Karthika said, “Abhi mera just radiation finish hua hai, my immunotherapy is going on, so abhi towards the end.”

When Karthika said her immunotherapy was “towards the end”, Samay picked up on the phrase and jokingly asked, “Towards the end? Aap theek ho na?” Karthika laughed and clarified, “Haan, theek hoon. Not that end!”

He asked, “Kaunsa cancer hua aapko?” Karthika replied, “Breast cancer.”

Samay said, “Oh, that’s so sad, man. I am so glad that you are recovering, yaar. Ek baar zordaar taaliyan ho jaayein iske liye.” He then quickly took the microphone from Deepak Kalal again, seemingly worried that Deepak might make an inappropriate joke about the fact that Karthika had revealed she had breast cancer.

Samay Raina Jokes About NEET Paper Leak

Karthika also explained how she first found out about the cancer. She said, “So I had a small little lump, phir woh painless tha, bilkul. Maine socha kya hi hai. Par phir bhi next day doctor ke paas gayi.”

She said the doctor initially told her, “kuch nahi hai, jao ghar, kuch nahi hai.” Karthika said she asked directly whether the lump could be cancer, but the doctor dismissed the possibility because she was 26.

“Maine poocha, point blank I asked her that can it be cancer? She went like, hehehehe, cancer? Aapko, you 26… nahi ho sakta.”

Samay then brought his usual dark humour into the conversation and joked about the NEET paper leak, saying, “Isiliye bolte hain doston, NEET ke paper leak mat hone do yaar.”

Read More: Samay Raina Stops Contestant From Cracking Ahmedabad Plane Crash Joke On India’s Got Latent | Video

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did Samay Raina take the microphone away from Deepak Kalal during India’s Got Latent Season 2? Samay Raina twice snatched the microphone away from Deepak Kalal to prevent him from making inappropriate jokes after contestant Karthika revealed she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. What joke did Samay Raina make after a contestant shared her breast cancer diagnosis on India’s Got Latent? After contestant Karthika shared that a doctor dismissed her lump as cancer because she was 26, Samay Raina used dark humor to joke about the NEET paper leak, saying, “Isiliye bolte hain doston, NEET ke paper leak mat hone do yaar”. Who were the featured guests alongside Samay Raina in India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 3? The members-only Bonus Episode 3 featured Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta, Agul Stanley, and Balraj Ghai alongside host Samay Raina. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 14, 2026, 06:45 IST