সোমবার, ০৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৯:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Mohsin Khan-Tamanna Married In Los Angeles? YRKKH Actor’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Saying ‘Mr And Mrs Khan’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৩১ সময় দেখুন
Mohsin Khan-Tamanna Married In Los Angeles? YRKKH Actor’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Saying ‘Mr And Mrs Khan’ | Television News


News movies television Mohsin Khan-Tamanna Married In Los Angeles? YRKKH Actor’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Saying ‘Mr And Mrs Khan’

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Mohsin Khan sparked wedding rumors with fiancée Tamanna after sharing a photo captioned “The Day MashaAllah.” Fans congratulated the couple, calling them ‘Mr and Mrs Khan.’

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Mohsin Khan, Tamanna spark wedding rumors with dreamy photo

Mohsin Khan, Tamanna spark wedding rumors with dreamy photo

Mohsin Khan and Tamanna have been enjoying plenty of love from fans ever since they announced their engagement. Now, a new picture shared by the actor has got everyone wondering if the couple has already taken the next step.

Mohsin shared a sweet picture of himself dancing with Tamanna on Sunday. The two looked dressed for a special occasion, with Mohsin in a white blazer and black trousers and Tamanna in a golden-brown designer lehenga. While her face could not be seen, fans noticed the mehendi on her hand.

Also Read: Mohsin Khan Recalls First Meeting With Fiancée Tamanna: ‘I Knew Something Within Me Settled’

The actor added just a few words with the picture, writing, “The Day MashaAllah.”

Fans were quick to fill the comments with congratulatory messages. Some even called the couple ‘Mr and Mrs Khan’, leading to speculation that Mohsin and Tamanna may have secretly got married.

A Reddit post has also claimed that Mohsin got married in Los Angeles. However, the actor has not confirmed the news himself. There is no official word yet on whether Mohsin and Tamanna have tied the knot.

The wedding rumours come just two months after Mohsin announced his engagement to Tamanna. In August 2026, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a series of pictures with her and opened up about their relationship.

In his post, Mohsin wrote, “Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah So this crazy beautiful confident sensitive girly – always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing – was written for me in the heavens.”

He also included a line from Veer Zaara, Tamanna’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan film, in his engagement post. He wrote, “Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this…. to find a home in each other. Here’s to us, my love.”

As fans grow more curious about Mohsin Khan’s fiancée and the woman he has chosen as his life partner, details about Tamanna remain limited. Although Mohsin shared a heartfelt note while announcing their engagement, he did not disclose much about her personal or professional life, including her education, career or how the two first met. Tamanna is reportedly not from the entertainment industry. For now, it seems the couple prefers to keep their relationship and life away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, Mohsin has appeared in several television shows, including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He became widely popular after playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

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Fans speculated that Mohsin Khan and Tamanna secretly got married after the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a photo dancing with Tamanna, where she wore a golden-brown lehenga and mehendi, alongside the caption “The Day MashaAllah”. A Reddit post further fueled rumors by claiming they married in Los Angeles, though the actor has not officially confirmed the news.

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October 05, 2026, 07:36 IST

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