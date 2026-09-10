Brazil vs India: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha set for historic Kolkata showdown | Football News

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior (AP Photo)

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has begun reshaping the national team after their disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, naming a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.The squad includes some of Brazil’s biggest names, with Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, Barcelona winger Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain veteran Marquinhos among the players selected by Ancelotti.Brazil will begin their post-World Cup schedule with two meetings against Australia. The first is scheduled for September 25 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, followed by another clash with the hosts on September 29 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.The five-time world champions will then travel to India for a historic fixture against the hosts on October 3. Brazil will face India for the first time in their history, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Ancelotti begins Brazil overhaul

Ancelotti has made it clear that Brazil’s next cycle will involve a significant reshaping of the squad, and his first selection since the World Cup reflects that approach.The Italian coach has included several young players, with a number of them also eligible to represent Brazil at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Ancelotti hopes the emerging group can eventually form the core of his side for the 2030 World Cup.The coach had indicated in an interview with The Associated Press in July, shortly after Brazil’s World Cup exit, that he intended to look towards younger players as part of the team’s rebuilding process.“Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up a total of 26 players on Wednesday (9) for Brazil’s first matches after the World Cup. Ten of them play in Brazilian football. He released the list at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation, in Rio, from where he then gave a press conference,” the CBF said in a statement.The selection contains only a few of the players Ancelotti took to the World Cup three months ago, with the coach opting to introduce several fresh faces alongside established stars.

Brazil looking to move on from World Cup disappointment

Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended in the round of 16 after they suffered defeat to Norway in their pre-quarters clash.The result extended Brazil’s wait for a sixth World Cup title. Their last triumph came in 2002, meaning the five-time champions have now gone without the trophy since their success in Japan and South Korea.Ancelotti’s first assignment after that disappointment will therefore be to begin rebuilding a squad capable of challenging at the next World Cup.The upcoming Australia fixtures will provide his first opportunity to assess the new-look group before Brazil’s historic meeting with India in Kolkata.

Brazil squad for Australia, India friendlies

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro)Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome)Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos)Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Stephen (Chelsea), John Peter (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)