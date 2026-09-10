‘It’s A Compliment’: Taapsee Pannu On Jaya Bachchan Comparison Over ‘Rude’ Behaviour With Paparazzi | Exclusive | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood ‘It’s A Compliment’: Taapsee Pannu On Jaya Bachchan Comparison Over ‘Rude’ Behaviour With Paparazzi | Exclusive

Last Updated: September 10, 2026, 06:45 IST

Taapsee Pannu lauds Jaya Bachchan and calls her a ‘solid woman’. In light of her equation with the paps, Taapsee defends her boundaries, stating women like her threaten them.

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Gandhari. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu famously shares a strained relationship with the paparazzi. The best-documented episode was in 2022 during the promotions of Dobaaraa. She got into a heated exchange with them after they complained that she was late. She pushed back, stating the photographer had been rude and behaved as though he was doing her a favour by photographing her.

The incident triggered a backlash, with sections of the paparazzi branding her rude and angry. A paparazzo had later stated that his fraternity don’t enjoy clicking her pictures due to her attitude toward them. Her confrontation with the shutterbugs has led netizens to refer to her ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan‘ and ‘Jaya Bachchan lite’, who has often called them out for invading her personal space.

Speaking to News18, Taapsee now says, “I think that’s a compliment. I only look at the brighter side. She’s a very good actor and a very solid woman. People are being too kind by comparing me to her.” But she defends herself, stating that she has never yelled at them. “To be honest, I really don’t care. I know that I haven’t ever raised my voice at anybody. That’s not what I do,” she remarks.

According to her, her sense of boundaries threatens them. “I don’t abuse anybody. My boundaries are very clear. And a woman with very clear boundaries is very intimidating. My sense of right and wrong is very clear in front of them and they don’t like that. I’m supposed to be a little more submissive and extra polite. I, in fact, am shouted at by them. I don’t like that,” she says.

Taapsee further continues, “After I grew up, nobody has ever shouted at me apart from my parents. They keep yelling, ‘Taapsee! Taapsee! Taapsee!’. If you’re standing close to me, why do you want to shout? I’ve never used that tone back at them, which I should ideally. Even after that, if they choose to call me angry, they may not know what the definition of the word is.”

What also irk her are the clickbait captions that follow videos of her interacting with the shutterbugs. “When I’m truly angry, I shut down, go quiet and look through you. I don’t engage with people I’m angry with. I know myself. I’ve been respectful. These taglines that they use are all for clicks. Anybody who can look at the situation sensibly will know that,” says the Gandhari and Dunki actor.

“If the caption says that Taapsee was so nice and sweet, nobody will click on it. Nobody would care about that. People will be curious only if the tagline says that Taapsee was angry and that she snapped. This is clickbait and it’s helping them run their pages. I’m helping them get views. I’m glad that I’ve some impact on their lives,” Taapsee adds with a laugh.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why is Taapsee Pannu compared to Jaya Bachchan regarding paparazzi interactions? Taapsee Pannu is compared to Jaya Bachchan due to her strained relationship and confrontations with the paparazzi, leading netizens to call her ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ or ‘Jaya Bachchan lite’ for her perceived ‘rude’ behavior and clear boundaries. How does Taapsee Pannu defend her interactions with the paparazzi? Taapsee Pannu defends herself by stating she has never raised her voice or abused anyone, asserting that her clear boundaries are intimidating to the paparazzi. She believes they yell at her and create clickbait captions for views, while she remains respectful. What is Taapsee Pannu’s opinion on being compared to Jaya Bachchan? Taapsee Pannu considers the comparison to Jaya Bachchan a compliment, noting that Bachchan is a good actor and a solid woman. She believes people are being too kind by making the comparison. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: September 10, 2026, 06:44 IST