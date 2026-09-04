শুক্রবার, ০৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Himanshi Khurana Takes A Dig At Asim Riaz Amid Conversion Claims: ‘I Talked About What You Did’ | Television News Nick Kyrgios suspended for one month after cocaine positive at Mallorca event | Tennis News লক্ষ্মীপুরে অস্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশে শিশু খাদ্য ‘শন পাপড়ি’ তৈরি, লাখ টাকা জরিমানা কর্ণফুলীতে অস্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশ খাদ্যপণ্য উপাদান, মোবাইল কোর্টে বেকারী সিলগালা নোয়াখালীতে তারেক রহমানের কারামুক্তি দিবস উপলক্ষে বিশেষ দোয়া ও মিলাদ অনুষ্ঠিত কালিয়াকৈরে শিয়ালের কামড়ে নারী- শিশুসহ আহত ২০ বঙ্গবন্ধু ট্রাস্টের নামে ২৭৬ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ, শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানাসহ তিনজনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা কর্ণফুলীতে ন্যায্য দাবি আদায়ে প্রিমিয়ার সিমেন্টের কর্মচারীদের বিক্ষোভ শান্তি বিনির্মাণে নারীর নেতৃত্বকে এগিয়ে নেওয়ার আহ্বান আইরিন খানের দেশে হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১০৪৪
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Nick Kyrgios suspended for one month after cocaine positive at Mallorca event | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৪ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ২৬ সময় দেখুন
Nick Kyrgios suspended for one month after cocaine positive at Mallorca event | Tennis News


Nick Kyrgios, of Australia (AP Photo)

Nick Kyrgios has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in Spain in June, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.The 31-year-old Australian had been provisionally suspended since August 4, although the development was only made public more than two weeks later.According to the ITIA, Kyrgios told investigators that he had used cocaine socially during a night out before he was scheduled to compete in Mallorca. After consulting an expert from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), he accepted that the substance had been used outside of competition.Under WADA’s rules, the default suspension for such an offence is three months. However, the ban can be reduced to one month if the player completes a treatment programme. The ITIA said Kyrgios’ suspension expires on Thursday, subject to him completing the required programme.The Australian will also lose the prize money and ranking points he earned at the Mallorca tournament. Kyrgios was beaten in his only match there by fellow Australian Adam Walton.The latest setback adds to a difficult period for Kyrgios, who has featured in just four ATP singles matches this year. The 31-year-old is currently ranked 918th in the world.Kyrgios enjoyed the biggest run of his career at Wimbledon in 2022, reaching the final before losing to Novak Djokovic.



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লক্ষ্মীপুরে অস্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশে শিশু খাদ্য ‘শন পাপড়ি’ তৈরি, লাখ টাকা জরিমানা
লক্ষ্মীপুরে অস্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশে শিশু খাদ্য ‘শন পাপড়ি’ তৈরি, লাখ টাকা জরিমানা
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কর্ণফুলীতে অস্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশ খাদ্যপণ্য উপাদান, মোবাইল কোর্টে বেকারী সিলগালা
নোয়াখালীতে তারেক রহমানের কারামুক্তি দিবস উপলক্ষে বিশেষ দোয়া ও মিলাদ অনুষ্ঠিত
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কালিয়াকৈরে শিয়ালের কামড়ে নারী- শিশুসহ আহত ২০
বঙ্গবন্ধু ট্রাস্টের নামে ২৭৬ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ, শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানাসহ তিনজনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
বঙ্গবন্ধু ট্রাস্টের নামে ২৭৬ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ, শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানাসহ তিনজনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
কর্ণফুলীতে ন্যায্য দাবি আদায়ে প্রিমিয়ার সিমেন্টের কর্মচারীদের বিক্ষোভ
কর্ণফুলীতে ন্যায্য দাবি আদায়ে প্রিমিয়ার সিমেন্টের কর্মচারীদের বিক্ষোভ
শান্তি বিনির্মাণে নারীর নেতৃত্বকে এগিয়ে নেওয়ার আহ্বান আইরিন খানের
শান্তি বিনির্মাণে নারীর নেতৃত্বকে এগিয়ে নেওয়ার আহ্বান আইরিন খানের
দেশে হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১০৪৪
দেশে হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১০৪৪
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