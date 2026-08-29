Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29? The remarkable Major Dhyan Chand story behind India’s Olympic hockey gold hat-trick | Hockey News

He scored more than 400 goals, inspired India’s dominance of world hockey and was the central figure in the country’s first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals. Decades after his playing career ended, Major Dhyan Chand remains one of the most revered figures in Indian sporting history.His contribution is remembered every year on August 29, his birth anniversary, which is celebrated across India as National Sports Day.The day, established in 2012, is a tribute to the hockey great popularly known as the ‘Hockey Wizard’ and ‘The Magician’. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of sports, physical activity and fitness, while providing an occasion to celebrate the achievements of India’s leading sportspersons.But why was Dhyan Chand chosen as the inspiration behind National Sports Day, and who was the man whose extraordinary hockey career helped put India at the top of the sporting world?

Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29?

National Sports Day is observed on August 29 because it marks the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, who was born in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in 1905.The annual observance was established in 2012 to honour his contribution to Indian hockey and to highlight the broader importance of sports and fitness in everyday life.The occasion has traditionally also been associated with the presentation of India’s major sporting honours. Over the years, the country’s top sports awards have been presented by the President of India at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around National Sports Day.The country’s highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, also carries the hockey legend’s name. The award was previously known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna before being renamed.National Sports Day is also marked by sporting and fitness activities at schools, colleges and other institutions across the country. The idea is to encourage young people to participate in sports and understand the importance of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.The government’s Khelo India programme, which began in its present form in 2017-18, has become one of its major initiatives aimed at promoting sports among different age groups.In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, further strengthening the focus on physical fitness and active lifestyles.

File Pic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Dhyan Chand was born Dhyan Singh on August 29, 1905. He later became one of the defining figures of Indian hockey during the sport’s golden era.His international career stretched from 1926 to 1948, and he represented India in 185 matches, scoring more than 400 goals according to the figures traditionally associated with his career.His journey into hockey, however, was not immediate. As a youngster, his initial interest was reportedly in wrestling. He took up hockey at around the age of 14 and eventually joined the British Indian Army, where his extraordinary talent began to emerge.His dedication to the sport became legendary. With much of his day occupied by regimental duties, he would practise hockey at night under the moonlight. The story is widely associated with how he came to be known as Dhyan Chand, with ‘Chand’ meaning moon in Hindi.His rise was rapid. After impressing in Army competitions, he earned his place in the Indian team for the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam.There was little indication that his international career would eventually become synonymous with Indian hockey’s greatest period of dominance.

Dhyan Chand and India’s Olympic gold hat-trick

Dhyan Chand was a key figure as India won three successive Olympic gold medals in hockey at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Games.At the 1928 Olympics, he scored two goals in India’s 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the final and finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 14 goals.His extraordinary scoring continued at the 1932 Games in Los Angeles, where India successfully defended its Olympic title.But it was at the 1936 Berlin Olympics that one of the most famous chapters of his career unfolded.India defeated Germany 8-1 in the final to complete a third consecutive Olympic hockey triumph. Dhyan Chand played a starring role, scoring two goals in the final. A famous account of the match says he played barefoot during the second half, although the detail has become part of the mythology surrounding his career.For India, Dhyan Chand and the hockey team provided one of the defining sporting performances of the Games.

Dhyan Chand

The hockey wizard who scored more than 400 goals

Dhyan Chand’s reputation was built not merely on his goal tally but on the extraordinary control and skill he displayed with the hockey stick.His stick work, passing ability, positioning and understanding of the game earned him the enduring descriptions of ‘Hockey Wizard’ and ‘The Magician’.His career continued until 1948, when he was 42 years old. By then, he had become one of the most celebrated hockey players in the world.There are several famous stories surrounding his ability. One oft-repeated tale claims that officials at a match had his stick inspected because they suspected there was something unusual about it after watching his extraordinary control of the ball.Whether anecdotal or embellished over the years, such stories reflect the almost mythical status Dhyan Chand acquired during his career.His influence extended beyond his own achievements. His success helped establish India as a dominant force in international hockey during the pre-Independence era and inspired generations of players.

Why Dhyan Chand remains relevant on National Sports Day

Dhyan Chand’s legacy goes beyond his three Olympic gold medals and remarkable scoring record.His career is remembered as an example of discipline, dedication, skill and commitment to sport — qualities that National Sports Day seeks to promote among young Indians.He was also recognised by the Indian government for his contribution to hockey. In 1956, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour at the time.Dhyan Chand retired from the Army as a Major in the Punjab Regiment in 1956. He continued to be associated with hockey after his playing career, including through coaching and mentoring.His birth anniversary therefore became an appropriate occasion for India to celebrate not only one of its greatest sporting icons but the wider role of sport in society.

August 29: Celebrating sport beyond Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day today has a much broader significance than remembering one hockey player.It is an opportunity to recognise athletes who have brought glory to India, encourage children to take up sport and promote physical fitness across society.From schools and colleges organising competitions and fitness activities to the recognition of outstanding sportspersons, August 29 has become a day when India turns its attention to the value of sporting excellence.Yet at the heart of the occasion remains the story of a young man named Dhyan Singh, who practised hockey under the moon after completing his military duties and went on to become one of the greatest players the sport has ever produced.Nearly half a century after his death, his name continues to define India’s National Sports Day — a fitting tribute to the man who helped make Indian hockey synonymous with Olympic greatness.