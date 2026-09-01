মঙ্গলবার, ০১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News ‘Other than occasional fights’: Argentina’s first Haiti-born U-17 player Kiki Ramos speaks out on racism claims | Football News লংমার্চ উপলক্ষ্যে সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে ১১ দলীয় ঐক্যের মতবিনিময় আমাদের নবী দামি হওয়াতে আমরাও দামি হয়েছি-কর্ণফুলীতে অধ্যক্ষ মাওলানা মাহমুদ হাসান চৌধুরী স্ত্রী ও নামে বেনামে কোটি কোটি টাকার সম্পদের মালিক ‘কর অঞ্চল-৬’ এর নোটিশ সার্ভার শ্রীবরদীর লিটন মিয়া ভূঞাপুরে বিয়ের দাবিতে প্রেমিকার অনশন, প্রেমিক পলাতক কারিগরি শিক্ষার মানোন্নয়নে চীনের সঙ্গে সমঝোতা ‘আইফোন ১৮ প্রো’ আসছে ৯ সেপ্টেম্বর দেশে হামের উপসর্গে ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১২৫৬ ইরানের অভ্যন্তরীণ ক্ষমতার দ্বন্দ্বই নির্ধারণ করতে পারে যুদ্ধের সমাপ্তি
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Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News

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  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ২২ সময় দেখুন
Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News


News movies telugu-cinema Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’

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Allu Arjun has opened up about playing a woman in Pushpa 2 and spoken about taking Indian cinema to a wider audience.

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Allu Arjun has opened up about wearing a sari in Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun has opened up about wearing a sari in Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun has opened up about one of the most talked-about choices he made in the Pushpa franchise, playing a woman in a saree for a sequence in Pushpa: The Rise. Calling it an unexpected move for a male star, the actor said in a new chat with Forbes India, “I would say the most alpha thing I’ve ever done is to play a woman.”

The actor features on the cover of Forbes India’s Showstoppers 2026, an edition celebrating India’s 100 biggest celebrities across entertainment and sports. The list includes major names such as Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, while Allu Arjun is among the leading names from Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun On Taking Pushpa Beyond Telugu Cinema

Speaking about the impact of Pushpa, Allu Arjun said its success changed how he looked at Indian cinema and encouraged him to aim higher. “Pushpa’s success has inspired me to take Indian cinema to another level,” he said.

The two-part franchise helped take Allu Arjun’s popularity far beyond Telugu-speaking audiences. Pushpa: The Rise introduced audiences across India to Pushpa Raj, while Pushpa 2: The Rule went on to become one of the biggest Indian box-office successes.

The actor also spoke about what he believes matters most when a film is made for a large audience. “Deliver a great film. The rest will take care of itself,” he added.

Allu Arjun’s Character In Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun played Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule and his saree-clad appearance was part of the Gangamma Jathara sequence. The ritual is linked to the worship of Gangamma Thalli, a local goddess in the Tirupati region, and traditionally involves men dressing as women. For the sequence, Allu Arjun is seen wearing a saree, jewellery, makeup and blue body paint as Pushpa takes part in the ritual.

The sequence was also an important part of the film’s story. Allu Arjun spoke about how director Sukumar initially suggested the unusual look after deciding that a more conventional, macho appearance was not working. The actor eventually embraced the challenge. “I would say the most alpha thing I’ve ever done is to play a woman,” he said.

Allu Arjun’s Films

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently filming Raaka, his sci-fi action film with director Atlee, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23, while Pushpa 3: The Rampage is in development.

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Allu Arjun is currently filming “Raaka,” a sci-fi action film with director Atlee, also starring Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also preparing for “AA23” with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is expected to begin filming in December. Additionally, he is in discussions for potential collaborations with directors Prashanth Neel and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

September 01, 2026, 06:45 IST

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Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News
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