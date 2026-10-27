মঙ্গলবার, ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৩:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
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রাজশাহীতে প্রতিবন্ধীদের হুইল চেয়ার বিতরণ Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’ | Bollywood News ‘I thought my cricketing career was over’: Devdutt Padikkal opens up on toughest phase ahead of New Zealand Tests | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে আনসার-ভিডিপি একাডেমির কুটিরশিল্পের পণ্যে আকৃষ্ট চার দেশের রাষ্ট্রদূত আইজিপির ‘ক্রসফায়ার’ বক্তব্যের নিন্দা জামায়াতের বিনামূল্যে ইউটিউব প্রিমিয়াম ব্যবহারের নিরাপদ ও বৈধ উপায় হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৪৬৬ খেলতে খেলতে শেখার আনন্দ, শিক্ষার্থীদের দক্ষতা যাচাই প্রতিমন্ত্রীর চীনে পাঁচ বাংলাদেশি পুলিশের হাতে আটক সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানা পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ ০১(এক) জন পেশাদার চোর গ্রেফতার।
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Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’ | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৭ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৯ সময় দেখুন
Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’

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Esha Deol reflects on the importance of family, says it is crucial that we support one another at all times.

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Esha Deol stressed the importance of family support through life's ups.

Esha Deol stressed the importance of family support through life’s ups.

Actress Esha Deol revealed that, according to her, her late father, Dharmendra, was a perfect husband. Speaking during the trailer launch of her upcoming drama ‘Pratap’, she shared that our family is a gift and hence it is crucial that we support one another at all times.

Esha was asked, “How is a perfect husband according to you, and is there any actor in Bollywood whom you consider to be a perfect husband?”

Reacting to this, the ‘Dhoom’ actress said that she has only seen her father as a husband from Bollywood. “So I will say Mr. Dharam ji”.

Reflecting on the importance of family, she went on to add, “In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given – our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents chose them for us, if it is arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

Coming to ‘Pratap’, the project revolves around a police officer who after spending a major part of his life putting criminals behind the bar, finds himself in the same position.

Talking about her next, Esha shared, “What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. There are several layers to the narrative, and as the story unfolds, you begin to see the characters and their circumstances differently. Working with Amit and Sachin has been a wonderful experience, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering what the film has in store.”

With Amit Sadh as the lead, the project also features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles, along with others.

Directed by Sachin Saraf, ‘Pratap’ will arrive in the cinema halls on November 20, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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During the trailer launch of her upcoming drama ‘Pratap’, Esha Deol revealed that she considered her late father, Dharmendra, to be a perfect husband. She emphasized the importance of family and supporting one another through life’s ups and downs.

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First Published:

October 27, 2026, 08:14 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’ | Bollywood News
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