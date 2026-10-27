Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Esha Deol Talks About ‘Ups And Downs In Life’, Reveals Who Is A ‘Perfect Husband’

Last Updated: October 27, 2026, 08:15 IST

Esha Deol reflects on the importance of family, says it is crucial that we support one another at all times.

Esha Deol stressed the importance of family support through life’s ups.

Actress Esha Deol revealed that, according to her, her late father, Dharmendra, was a perfect husband. Speaking during the trailer launch of her upcoming drama ‘Pratap’, she shared that our family is a gift and hence it is crucial that we support one another at all times.

Esha was asked, “How is a perfect husband according to you, and is there any actor in Bollywood whom you consider to be a perfect husband?”

Reacting to this, the ‘Dhoom’ actress said that she has only seen her father as a husband from Bollywood. “So I will say Mr. Dharam ji”.

Reflecting on the importance of family, she went on to add, “In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given – our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents chose them for us, if it is arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

Coming to ‘Pratap’, the project revolves around a police officer who after spending a major part of his life putting criminals behind the bar, finds himself in the same position.

Talking about her next, Esha shared, “What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. There are several layers to the narrative, and as the story unfolds, you begin to see the characters and their circumstances differently. Working with Amit and Sachin has been a wonderful experience, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering what the film has in store.”

With Amit Sadh as the lead, the project also features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles, along with others.

Directed by Sachin Saraf, ‘Pratap’ will arrive in the cinema halls on November 20, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What did Esha Deol say about her late father Dharmendra during the Pratap trailer launch? During the trailer launch of her upcoming drama ‘Pratap’, Esha Deol revealed that she considered her late father, Dharmendra, to be a perfect husband. She emphasized the importance of family and supporting one another through life’s ups and downs. What is the plot and release date of the upcoming drama film Pratap? Directed by Sachin Saraf and starring Amit Sadh in the lead role alongside Esha Deol, ‘Pratap’ follows a police officer who ends up behind bars after spending his life putting criminals away. The film features a multi-layered narrative and is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 20, 2026. Who are the other main cast members starring alongside Esha Deol in Pratap? Apart from Amit Sadh as the lead and Esha Deol, ‘Pratap’ features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: October 27, 2026, 08:14 IST