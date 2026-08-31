Explained: Why ICC stripped Sri Lanka of 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights | Cricket News

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has removed Sri Lanka’s hosting rights for the first-ever Women’s Champions Trophy, scheduled for 2027, because of concerns over government involvement in the running of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).The tournament was expected to feature six teams, including the host nation, but the change could also affect Sri Lanka’s place in the competition.Sri Lanka had been selected to host the inaugural women’s Champions Trophy, but the ICC is now expected to move the event to another country. The new venue has not yet been decided and could be discussed at the ICC’s next board meeting.Prakash Shaffter, Secretary of the SLC Transformation Committee, confirmed the change, saying, “Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka. It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played.”The decision could also cause a financial setback for Sri Lanka Cricket. More importantly, Sri Lanka’s women’s team could lose its automatic place in the tournament. The event was planned to include the top five ranked teams along with the host country. Sri Lanka are currently ranked sixth.

ICC wants elected cricket administration

Sri Lanka Cricket is currently being managed by a government-appointed Transformation Committee. The committee was created to oversee reforms, including changes to the board’s constitution and governance system.However, the ICC has not recognised the politically appointed interim administration. “The ICC does not recognise politically appointed interim administrations and has refused to allow SLC representatives to attend ICC Board meetings since the Transformation Committee took over,” the report said.In July, the ICC said, “The ICC Board received an update on Sri Lanka Cricket and noted progress towards a revised Constitution.”“It reiterated the need for elections to be held as soon as possible and agreed that Sri Lanka Cricket would continue to be unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings for the time being.”The proposed constitutional changes still need to complete the legal process before reaching Parliament, meaning Sri Lanka’s return to an elected administration could take time.The ICC had taken similar action in 2023, when Sri Lanka lost the hosting rights for the 2024 U-19 World Cup after its elected cricket administration was dissolved and replaced with an interim committee.