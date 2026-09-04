Himanshi Khurana Takes A Dig At Asim Riaz Amid Conversion Claims: ‘I Talked About What You Did’ | Television News

News movies television Himanshi Khurana Takes A Dig At Asim Riaz Amid Conversion Claims: ‘I Talked About What You Did’

Last Updated: September 04, 2026, 07:10 IST

Former partners Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now.

Himanshi Khurana also claims to have evidence on conversion, violence.

Himanshi Khurana has taken an indirect dig at her former boyfriend Asim Riaz. Recently, the Punjabi singer-actress took to her Instagram stories and quoted singer Miley Cyrus. Even though she did not name Asim directly in her post, netizens are speculating that Himanshi was referring to him.

“I felt Miley Cyrus when she said: I didn’t talk badly about you. I talked about what you did to me. If that makes you look bad, that’s between you and your behavior.” Himanshi shared.

“Because telling the truth about my experience isn’t bitterness. It’s clarity,” she continued and then added, “when they had no problem damaging my peace.” “Sometimes the truth only sounds harsh because someone benefited from the silence,” it further read.

Besides this, Himanshi also reacted to Vishal Aditya Singh’s latest post, in which he was bashing Asim Riaz. Commenting on Vishal’s post, Himanshi wrote, “Apko bhi kya pdi thi podcast me jake bolne ki, zaroorat nahi thi podcast me bolne ki.” Vishal also responded to her and said, “@iamhimanshikhurana bura tumhe lagna chahiye tha after that podcast…lekin bua ji rooth gai humari.”

For the unversed, former partners Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now. The two, who fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 13, announced their breakup in 2023 citing differences in their religious beliefs.

However, their breakup recently became the talk of the town after Himanshi’s conversation claims. While Himanshi has spoken about the pressure she felt regarding her faith, Asim has denied ever asking her to change her religion. The dispute has since escalated, with both making strong claims about what happened during their relationship.

Recently, Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz also spoke exclusively to CNN-News18 when he dismissed Himanshi’s conversion claims and said, “I feel Himanshi should be a politician. The way she has described the relationship is as though everything was centered around religion. It was four years of relationship.”

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What exactly did Himanshi Khurana claim about Asim Riaz? Himanshi Khurana claimed that she has proof of discussions regarding religious conversion with Asim Riaz, and she also alleged that she suffered violence during their relationship. While she did not directly label it as a case of conversion, she claimed that discussions about his religion became an important part of their relationship and that he shared the good things about his faith so she would understand and respect them. How did Asim Riaz and his brother respond to the allegations? Asim Riaz denied ever asking anyone to change their religion. He called the allegations immature, accused his ex-girlfriend of using religion as a weapon for attention, and claimed she messaged him to reconcile three months after their breakup. His brother, Umar Riaz, also rejected the conversion claims, calling them a cheap tactic to gain attention, and suggested she should be a politician for framing their relationship entirely around religion. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: September 04, 2026, 07:10 IST