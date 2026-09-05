Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Earns Rs 24 Crore On Day 1 | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Earns Rs 24 Crore On Day 1

Last Updated: September 05, 2026, 07:18 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie is an action crime thriller film directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is based on the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Mirzapur The Movie hit theatres on Sept 4.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Mirzapur: The Movie finally hit theatres on Friday and received a positive reviews from all. It has now been reported that the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer earned a little over Rs 24 crore on its opening day in India.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net of Rs 24.75 Cr across 11,135 shows in India. The film had a gross collection of Rs 29.70 crore. The film’s Hindi shows recorded an overall occupancy of 43 per cent. On the other hand, Telugu shows also had an occupancy of 24 per cent.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is an action crime thriller film directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature film debut. It has been written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film is based on the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

The film features an ensemble cast, with Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit, Divyenndu as Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi and Jitendra Kumar as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey from the series. Ravi Kishan plays Babban Yadav, while Abhishek Banerjee appears as Subodh alias “Compounder”.

Rasika Dugal stars as Beena Tripathi, Kaleen’s wife and Munna’s stepmother, and Shweta Tripathi plays Gajgamani “Golu” Gupta. The cast also includes Shriya Pilgaonkar as Swaragini “Sweety” Gupta, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat, Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit and Rajesh Tailang as Advocate Ramakant Pandit. Kulbhushan Kharbanda plays Satyanand “Bauji” Tripathi, while Shaji Choudhary portrays Maqbool Khan, Anjum Sharma plays Sharad Shukla, Sonal Chauhan appears as Mumtaz Bibi and Anangsha Biswas as Zarina.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

News18 Showsha gave this film a 3-star rating. “Overall, you walk out feeling it was a decent time at the movies for a fan, carried largely by nostalgia and the comfort of the characters. Measured against the first two seasons, it lands just about okay, but it is quite stronger than the third season. New viewers can still enjoy the world without knowing every detail, but the experience is clearly aimed at those who already care,” a part of our review read.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How much did Mirzapur: The Movie earn on its opening day in India? Mirzapur: The Movie earned a net of Rs 24.75 crore on its opening day in India, with a gross collection of Rs 29.70 crore across 11,135 shows. This surpassed earlier predictions and the opening day collections of other recent films like Saiyaara and Awarapan 2. Who directed Mirzapur: The Movie and who are the main cast members? Mirzapur: The Movie was directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature film debut. The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit, and Divyenndu as Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi. What was the advance booking collection for Mirzapur: The Movie before its release? Before its release, Mirzapur: The Movie had an advance booking collection of Rs 1.87 crore, including block seats. Over 26,000 tickets were sold at national multiplexes, generating an advance gross of Rs 83.67 lakh. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: September 05, 2026, 07:17 IST