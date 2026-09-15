মঙ্গলবার, ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৫:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
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কালিয়াকৈরে মাদক ও অস্ত্র সহ গ্রেফতার -৬ কালিয়াকৈরে উপজেলা স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে উন্নত সেবার লক্ষ্যে মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে শিক্ষার মানোন্নয়নে অভিভাবকদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় অনুষ্ঠিত National Engineers’ Day 2026: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Earned Degrees Before Stardom Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to make big change, names Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid for key role | Cricket News সাংস্কৃতিক বাহিনী ছাড়া আন্দোলন সফল হয় না: রিজভী ‘Trophy chor’ comes back again: Fans chant at Mohsin Naqvi after India women’s Asia Cup triumph | Cricket News Samay Raina Snatches Mic From Deepak Kalal As Latent Contestant Reveals Breast Cancer, Stops Him From Joking | Web-series News কর্ণফুলীতে বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠান শেষে ফেরার পথে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৪ চীন থেকে দ্রুতগতির বুলেট ট্রেন আনার কথাবার্তা চলছে: বিমানমন্ত্রী
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National Engineers’ Day 2026: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Earned Degrees Before Stardom

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  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬১ সময় দেখুন
National Engineers’ Day 2026: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Earned Degrees Before Stardom


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Celebrating Engineers’ Day with a Bollywood twist! From Vicky Kaushal to Taapsee Pannu, discover 6 popular Indian actors who hold professional engineering degrees.

Before stepping into the spotlight, several celebrated Bollywood actors spent years mastering complex equations, coding, and technical labs. In honour of Engineers’ Day, here are 6 prominent film personalities who earned formal engineering degrees before pursuing their passion on the silver screen.

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