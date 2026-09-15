National Engineers’ Day 2026: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Earned Degrees Before Stardom

Last Updated: September 15, 2026, 07:30 IST

Before stepping into the spotlight, several celebrated Bollywood actors spent years mastering complex equations, coding, and technical labs. In honour of Engineers’ Day, here are 6 prominent film personalities who earned formal engineering degrees before pursuing their passion on the silver screen.

Vicky Kaushal: Before delivering powerhouse performances in hit films like Uri and Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal successfully earned his degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology back in the year 2009.

Kriti Sanon: The National Award-winning actress earned her Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida, right before launching her highly successful acting career in Indian cinema.

Sushant Singh Rajput: The late actor secured an impressive AIR 7 in the DCE Entrance Exam. He pursued Mechanical Engineering at the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering before ultimately dropping out in his final year to follow his true passion for acting.

Taapse Pannu: Known for her hard-hitting cinematic roles, Taapsee Pannu holds a Computer Science Engineering degree from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. She even worked briefly as a professional software developer before pursuing modeling full-time.

R Madhavan: Famous for playing an engineering student in the iconic movie 3 Idiots, R. Madhavan holds a real-life degree in Electronics Engineering from Rajaram College in Kolhapur, backed by a strong background in public speaking and military training.