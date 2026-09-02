বুধবার, ০২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৫:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
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Kichcha Sudeepa Turns 53: Kannada Superstar’s Journey From Huchcha To Pan-India Star অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু Pakistan cricket chaos: PCB seeks answers over Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq picks as Misbah-ul-Haq quits selection committee | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন ভূঞাপুরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে র‍্যালি ও আলোচনা সভা বাঘায় মাদকদ্রব্য সহ গ্রেপ্তার ১ জন দেশে হামের উপসর্গে প্রাণ হারাল আরও ৬ শিশু সাউথইস্ট ইউনিভার্সিটিতে সীরাতুন নবী (সা.) উপলক্ষ্যে আলোচনা ও দোয়া নেপালের একটি বাড়ি থেকে শিশুসহ ২৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News
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Kichcha Sudeepa Turns 53: Kannada Superstar’s Journey From Huchcha To Pan-India Star

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৪৮ সময় দেখুন
Kichcha Sudeepa Turns 53: Kannada Superstar’s Journey From Huchcha To Pan-India Star


Kichcha Sudeepa turns 53 today, on September 2, 2026, marking another milestone in a career spanning nearly three decades. From his breakthrough in Huchcha to his memorable role in Eega and pan-India projects such as Vikrant Rona, Sudeepa has continually reinvented himself on screen and behind the camera.



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অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু

অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু

কালিয়াকৈরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

কালিয়াকৈরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

ভূঞাপুরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে র‍্যালি ও আলোচনা সভা

ভূঞাপুরে বিএনপির ৪৮তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে র‍্যালি ও আলোচনা সভা

বাঘায় মাদকদ্রব্য সহ গ্রেপ্তার ১ জন

বাঘায় মাদকদ্রব্য সহ গ্রেপ্তার ১ জন

নেপালের একটি বাড়ি থেকে শিশুসহ ২৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

নেপালের একটি বাড়ি থেকে শিশুসহ ২৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News

Allu Arjun On Playing A Woman, Wearing Sari In Pushpa 2: ‘Most Alpha Thing I’ve Ever Done’ | Telugu Cinema News

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