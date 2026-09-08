‘Akshay Showed Him, Saif Had No Idea’: Saiyami Kher On Haiwaan Star’s Viral Faiz-Ghalib Reel | Exclusive | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood ‘Akshay Showed Him, Saif Had No Idea’: Saiyami Kher On Haiwaan Star’s Viral Faiz-Ghalib Reel | Exclusive

Last Updated: September 08, 2026, 07:02 IST

Saiyami Kher praises Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, her Haiwaan co-stars, for being secure actors. She adds that her favourite pasttime is watching Saif’s interviews.

Haiwaan starring Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar is set for a release on September 11.

Haiwaan marks Saiyami Kher’s first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. For her, this film will always remain memorable as she got the opportunity to work with this ‘secure’ actor duo, who according to her, wears their stardom rather lightly. Speaking exclusively to News18, she says, “I don’t know what magic potion Saif sir and Akshay sir take. They haven’t aged at all.”

Saiyami can’t help but bring up Saif’s old interview from the 2000s that resurfaced and went viral, where he quips that Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib are his favourite poets before immediately second-guessing himself and calling his own remark ‘rubbish’. The clip featuring the actor at this most unbothered and chaotic got netizens to refer to him as ‘Gen Z before Gen Z’.

Saiyami agrees with the internet and says, “For me and a few of my school friends back in Nashik, our favourite pasttime is watching his interviews. They’re so much fun! There’s a reel going crazily viral. It’s from an interview when he was much younger. Akshay sir showed it to Saif sir and told him, ‘Aey, Saif, did you see this?’ He, of course, had no idea because he’s not on social media.”

Further lauding Saif’s craft, Saiyami remarks, “We know how great he’s as an actor but Haiwaan is going to be a landmark film for him. He’s going to be remembered for it because it’s an author-backed role and he has done a beautiful job. I find him and his energy so cute. He’s Saif Ali Khan! He has been a star for so many years. Dil Chahta Hai released 25 years back.”

“So, we can imagine the number of films that he has done! If we complimented him after a take, he would say, ‘Are you sure? Was it really alright?’ He’s still like a child,” she adds. And what was her takeaway from Akshay? “He’s a superstar, yet always on time. He doesn’t go to his vanity van at all except for lunch. He’s always on set, fully ready, all the time. We played ludo on his iPad,” she says.

Drawing a comparison between Akshay and the ‘insecure’ co-stars she has had in the past, the Ghoomer and Sharmajee Ki Beti actor states, “I’ve had experiences with insecure actors. Not everyone can be secure. The industry is such that everyone is always hustling and it breeds a sense of insecutiy. There are a lot of times when superstars don’t wait to give a counter.”

“(Amitabh) Bachchan sir waits and that’s why he’s who he is. And in Haiwaan, I did some action scenes with Akshay sir. He improvised and I wasn’t ready but it was done in a single take. Priyan (Priyadarshan) sir was leaving but Akshay sir requested him to come back and take another shot just for me. He did it because he wants all of us to do well and that shows how secure he is,” she adds.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What viral reel featuring Saif Ali Khan did Akshay Kumar show him? Akshay Kumar showed Saif Ali Khan a viral reel from an old interview where Saif quips that Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib are his favorite poets before calling his own remark ‘rubbish’. Saif Ali Khan was unaware of the reel because he is not active on social media. What did Saiyami Kher say about Saif Ali Khan’s performance in the film ‘Haiwaan’? Saiyami Kher believes ‘Haiwaan’ will be a landmark film for Saif Ali Khan, stating he will be remembered for his author-backed role and beautiful performance. She also noted his humble nature, as he would question compliments after a take, despite his long career. How does Saiyami Kher describe Akshay Kumar’s professionalism on the set of ‘Haiwaan’? Saiyami Kher describes Akshay Kumar as a superstar who is always on time and remains on set, fully ready, throughout the day, only leaving for lunch. She also highlighted his secure nature, citing an instance where he requested a retake for her benefit during an action scene. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: September 08, 2026, 07:01 IST