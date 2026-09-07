Taapsee Pannu On Not Being Offered More Big-Scale Films Post Dunki: ‘I Lag Behind In Contacts’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Taapsee Pannu On Not Being Offered More Big-Scale Films Post Dunki: ‘I Lag Behind In Contacts’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: September 07, 2026, 07:15 IST

Taapsee Pannu says makers like Rajkumar Hirani are rare, who would put their foot down about casting her in their films. She adds that saleability isn’t her strongest suit.

Taapsee Pannu recently had a release on Gandhari, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Having carved a niche for herself with mid-budget but content-driven and impactful films, Dunki (2023) marked a significant exit for Taapsee Pannu. It, undoubtedly, was the biggest film of her career, in terms of its budget and scale. To top that, it was directed by one of the most successful commercial makers, Rajkumar Hirani, and starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee called the film a a reward for her ten years of hard work in unconventional and social issue-based films. While many thought it would open bigger doors for her and translate to more mainstream film offers, that didn’t happen. Speaking to News18 exclusively, she says, “No, I haven’t been offered a film of that scale as yet.” And why does she think big opportunities like Dunki didn’t materialise?

“I feel that all actors are replaceable. It’s not like ki yeh role iske ilaava koi aur kar hi nahi sakta. They may do it differently but I think everyone can pull off every role. But the female characters in these so-called mainstream and commercial films are ones that can be played by anyone. And the basis of landing these roles isn’t your talent,” she explains.

Taapsee continues, “It’s your market, saleability, contacts, visbility, presence and influence. All of these factors more than an actor’s talent come into play. And I know it for a fact that I’m lagging behind when it comes to these factors. The only basis on which I can get a film is my talent. The only reason I got to work on Dunki is because Raju sir had seen my work. He puts his foot down for me.”

According to Taapsee, not every maker will fight for her in the same way that Rajkumar did. “I didn’t personally know Raju sir before this film. Before Dunki, I had worked with Red Chillies for Badla. But that was long back. Raju sir wanted me to play that role in Dunki. But how many directors are ready to put their foot down for a female actor who isn’t a conventional casting choice?” she states.

And this, in her words, is precisely why she hasn’t received more roles in big-ticket films. “How many of them will say ki mujhe yeh hi actress chahiye yeh film ke liye? I’ve to give Raju sir the complete credit for being firm about his choice of casting me. But such instances are not very common,” says the actor, who recently had a release with Gandhari.

“Usually, the characters in a commercial film aren’t significant enough and so, it doesn’t matter which actress is playing the part. If an actress fits into their budget and has a certain market value, they immediately cast her. Mainstream films that cast an actress purely on the basis of talent are far and few. And directors like Raju sir, who are so sure of the actress they want, are even fewer,” she adds.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why does Taapsee Pannu believe she isn’t offered more big-scale films after Dunki? Taapsee Pannu believes she lags in contacts, market, saleability, visibility, presence, and influence, which are often prioritized over talent for female roles in mainstream films. She states that directors like Rajkumar Hirani, who championed her for Dunki, are rare in fighting for unconventional casting choices. What factors does Taapsee Pannu say are more important than talent for casting in commercial films? Taapsee Pannu states that market, saleability, contacts, visibility, presence, and influence are more crucial than an actor’s talent for securing roles in mainstream and commercial films, especially for female characters. How did Taapsee Pannu get cast in the film Dunki? Taapsee Pannu was cast in Dunki because director Rajkumar Hirani had seen her previous work and was firm about his choice to cast her, despite her not having personal contacts with him before the film. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: September 07, 2026, 07:15 IST