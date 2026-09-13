‘Khwaab Ho Tum…’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Channels Kishore Kumar As BRICS Gets Bollywood Twist | Watch | World News

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim brought a touch of Bollywood diplomacy to New Delhi during the 18th BRICS Summit, captivating social media by performing the timeless Kishore Kumar song “Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat”. The Malaysian leader posted a video of his impromptu performance on social media, showcasing a lighter, cultural moment alongside high-stakes multilateral talks.
Attending the summit in the Indian capital as a BRICS Partner Country leader, Prime Minister Anwar delivered his rendition of the 1965 romantic classic from the film Teen Devian during an informal engagement accompanying the official summit proceedings. Accompanied by a pianist, the Malaysian leader sang the SD Burman composition to the delight of attendees.
Sharing the clip on X with a lighthearted Malay caption translated as “Teacher, may I have permission to sing for a moment, okay?” the video rapidly gathered traction online, drawing widespread praise across India and Southeast Asia.
Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! https://t.co/NzazFHV509— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026
The musical performance reflects Prime Minister Anwar’s well-documented personal affinity for Indian culture and cinema:
While the summit’s main sessions at Bharat Mandapam focused on heavy geopolitical priorities—including the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, global economic governance overhauls, and trade interoperability—Prime Minister Anwar’s performance served as a reminder of the soft power underlying international relations.
Representing Malaysia as an invited partner nation, Anwar’s engagement reinforced the growing cultural and economic convergence between ASEAN members and the expanded BRICS bloc.
During the summit’s gala dinner, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sang two classic Hindi songs: “Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” from the 1965 film Teen Devian and “Dost Dost Na Raha, Pyar Pyar Na Raha” from the 1964 film Sangam.
Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Global Affairs, Space, Entertainment, And Food. He tra…Read More
September 13, 2026, 04:31 IST
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