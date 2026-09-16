Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shoot Episode; Arjun Kapoor Makes A Cameo? | Exclusive | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shoot Episode; Arjun Kapoor Makes A Cameo? | Exclusive

Last Updated: September 16, 2026, 07:30 IST

We’ve exclusively learnt that Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan 9. This is the first time that they’ll feature on the chat show together.

As per reports, Koffee With Karan season 9 is expected to premiere around Diwali on JioHotstar. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan are expected to grace the couch.

Karan Johar has kickstarted the shoot of Koffee With Karan 9 last Sunday. As per reports, the first episode will feature Salman Khan in a rare solo appearance. Speculations are also rife that Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan will also be gracing the couch this season. While there’s no official confirmation on these heresays, we’ve some exclusive update for you!

We hear that an episode of this season has already been filmed. A little birdie tells News18 exclusively, “The episode was shot at Yash Raj Films’ studio with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This is the first time that they appeared on the chat show together. Karan and his protégés had a blast. A special guest also made a cameo, leaving Janhvi and Varun surprised.”

The source further adds, “Arjun, who became the unofficial mascot of season 5, will be making a special appearance in this particular episode with the Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars. Varun’s camaraderie with Arjun is no secret and when they came to the show as a duo back in 2016, they left Karan, the crew members and the audience rolling in laughter.”

We also hear that the recently shot episode was a rollercoster ride with Arjun, Varun and Janhvi trading hilarious anecdotes. The trio let their guard down,and teased one another, resulting in several candid moments. Needless to say, Karan was in splits throughout. On a related note, Arjun went on to earn a Special Koffee Award for appearing a total of four times on season 5.

He had made three unannounced cameos across the season. He made a surprise pop-in to sit between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for a game segment called ‘Kiss the Arjun’. He was brought in again for another round of the segment in the episode featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He also stayed to act as a guest judge for the ‘Rapid Fire’ round.

Coming back to season 9, this is the fourth time that Janhvi is making an appearance on Koffee With Karan. She had made her debut on the show in 2018 along with Arjun. She went on to share the couch with Sara Ali Khan on season 7 and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor on season 8. Varun, on the other hand, has been a regular since 2013 and has already been a part of it six times.

He made his first-ever appearance with his Student Of The Year co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra on season 4. Over the years, he returned to the couch with the two of them individually and also teamed up with Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor across different seasons. As for this upcoming season, details about the rest of the guests remain under wraps.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Who are the guests in the recently filmed episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9? The recently filmed episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appearing together on the chat show for the first time. Additionally, Arjun Kapoor makes a special cameo appearance in the episode, surprising the two stars. Where was the Koffee With Karan Season 9 episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan filmed? The episode featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was filmed at Yash Raj Films’ studio. How many times have Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appeared on Koffee With Karan? This upcoming episode marks Janhvi Kapoor’s fourth appearance on the show, having previously debuted in 2018 and returned in seasons 7 and 8. Varun Dhawan is a regular guest who has appeared on the couch six times since his debut in 2013 during season 4. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Senior Correspondent Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringi…Read More

First Published: September 16, 2026, 07:30 IST