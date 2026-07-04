Why Old Trafford could be the perfect venue for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Ever since the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in India’s T20I squad, one question has dominated discussions among fans and experts: When will the boy from Samastipur, Bihar, make his India debut?The excitement started after Sooryavanshi’s sensational IPL season. He scored 776 runs at a stunning strike rate of 237.30, almost single-handedly taking Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs. His performances earned him a place in India’s squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games.But despite all the buzz, the left-handed batter is still waiting for his first international cap.

The calls for his debut grow louder



Sooryavanshi did not get a game during India’s two-match T20I series against Ireland.Ahead of both matches, fans and former cricketers debated whether India should hand the teenager a chance. Those discussions only became louder after India suffered a shocking 2-0 series defeat, with the top order struggling in both games.The demand for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion continued into the England series.However, when India played the first T20I against England at Chester-le-Street, the youngster remained on the bench once again.Now, all eyes have shifted to the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Why Old Trafford could be the perfect place



There is another reason why Manchester would be a special venue for Sooryavanshi’s debut.If he plays in the second T20I – or at any point during the England series – he will become the youngest Indian to make an international debut, breaking the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.Old Trafford holds a special place in Indian cricket history because it is where Tendulkar announced himself on the world stage.Less than a year after making his international debut, the batting legend scored his maiden international century at the Manchester venue against England in 1990.Tendulkar made 68 in the first innings before producing a memorable 119 not out in the second innings to save the Test for India. His remarkable effort earned him the Player of the Match award. If Sooryavanshi receives his debut cap at Old Trafford, it would be more than just another selection.The same ground where Tendulkar scored his first international hundred could also become the venue where another teenage batting sensation begins his international journey.If the team management is looking for the perfect stage to introduce one of India’s brightest young talents, Old Trafford offers a fitting stage for the big moment for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.