20 shots to none: How Spain utterly owned Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final and rendered Lionel Messi irrelevant | Football News

For years, Spanish football has been synonymous with control – of the ball, of space, of tempo. On Sunday night at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain produced perhaps the ultimate expression of that philosophy, reducing defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi to mere passengers in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory after extra time and delivered Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title. But the scoreline barely hinted at the gulf between the two sides. This was not simply a victory. It was a footballing masterclass that left Argentina chasing shadows for almost two hours.The numbers told the story as emphatically as the result. Spain unleashed 20 shots, 12 of them on target, completed 738 of their 817 passes and forced Emiliano Martínez into one save after another. Argentina, by contrast, failed to muster a single shot in regular time.That extraordinary statistic places the 2026 final in unique company. According to Opta, among nearly 900 World Cup matches dating back to 1966, only three teams have failed to attempt a shot during normal time: Costa Rica against Brazil in 1990, Costa Rica against Spain in 2022, and now Argentina against Spain in the 2026 final. The first two were underdogs expected to survive. The third was the reigning world champion led by Messi.Spain ensured there was never a platform for Argentina to settle. Fabian Ruiz, later Pedri, dictated the rhythm from midfield, Alex Beana and Rodri constantly found pockets between the lines, while Dani Elmo and, later Nico Williams Jr, and Lamine Yamal stretched the pitch with relentless width. Argentina spent most of the night retreating, reorganising and defending.

Messi, who had carried Argentina through another deep World Cup run at the age of 39, found himself isolated. Every touch was immediately met by red shirts, every passing lane closed, every attempt to slow the game and impose his rhythm suffocated almost before it began. It was one of the quietest nights of his World Cup career – not because he lacked ambition, but because Spain never allowed the contest to be played on his terms.If anything illustrated Spain’s control, it was Argentina’s inability to escape their own half. The South Americans finished the 90 minutes with just 34% possession – their lowest share of the ball in any World Cup match since Opta’s records began in 1966.Even more revealing, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez finished as player with most touches for Argentina, underlining how relentlessly Spain pinned the holders back. Spain did not merely outplay Argentina; they monopolised the ball, dictated the territory and deprived the champions of the rhythm that had defined their title defence.

Only Martínez prevented the contest from ending much earlier. The Aston Villa goalkeeper produced a string of outstanding saves to deny Williams, Pedri, and Torres, repeatedly frustrating Spain as wave after wave of attacks crashed into Argentina’s penalty area.Eventually, however, even Martínez could not withstand the pressure.Sixteen minutes into extra time, Williams managed to cushion a header into the path of Torres, who fired his finish beyond the goalkeeper. It was a goal Spain had threatened all evening and one that finally rewarded their dominance.Argentina’s hopes had taken a major dent when Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time, reducing Lionel Scaloni’s side to 10 men and extinguishing any realistic prospect of an Argentine surge. Even before the red card, though, the balance of the contest had long been decided.Spain’s triumph was built not on moments of brilliance alone but on collective superiority. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled possession, dictated territory and suffocated every avenue Argentina attempted to explore.Their pressing denied transitions, their midfield recycled possession with remarkable composure and their defensive line gave Messi and Julián Álvarez little room to breathe.For Argentina, the defeat marked the end of a reign that began in Qatar four years ago. Whether this ultimately proves to be Messi’s final World Cup appearance remains to be seen, but if it is, it closed not with one last moment of genius but with Spain rendering football’s greatest player almost anonymous.World Cup finals are often remembered for drama, controversy or moments of individual inspiration. This one will be remembered for something far rarer – complete domination.Spain didn’t just beat the defending champions. They made them disappear.