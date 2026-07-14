Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News

Spain’s Lamine Yamal (19) reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Spain’s march into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has produced another remarkable milestone for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. La Roja’s 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals ensured that every one of Yamal’s 12 starts across the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship has ended in victory, giving him a perfect 100 percent winning record when named in Spain’s starting XI at the two biggest international tournaments. No European player has ever started as many World Cup and European Championship matches while maintaining an unblemished record, underlining the extraordinary impact the Barcelona forward has already made before even reaching his 20th birthday.

Twelve starts, twelve wins: a record no European player has matched

International football rarely allows room for perfection, particularly at major tournaments where every knockout match can define a generation.Yet Yamal has achieved precisely that.Spain’s victory over France in Dallas marked his 12th career start across the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup combined. All 12 have ended in Spanish victories, giving the teenager a flawless 12-0 record whenever he has been selected from the opening whistle.It is the best 100 percent winning record ever recorded by a European player across the two competitions when starting matches.The statistic reflects more than individual brilliance. Across those 12 starts, Spain have consistently produced their best football with Yamal on the right flank, where his movement, ball retention and creativity have become central to Luis de la Fuente’s attacking structure.

Euro 2024 announced Yamal to the world

The remarkable sequence began during UEFA Euro 2024. Fresh from his breakthrough season with Barcelona, Yamal established himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers as Spain won the European Championship with a perfect seven victories from seven matches.He started six matches during that campaign, contributing one goal and four assists.His defining moment came in the semi-final against France, where his spectacular long-range strike levelled the contest before Spain completed the comeback. Days later, he helped create the opening goal for Nico Williams in Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the final.Those performances transformed him from one of Europe’s brightest prospects into one of world football’s biggest stars, culminating in an astonishing second-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting at just 18 years of age.

World Cup campaign has showcased a different side of his game

Yamal arrived at the 2026 World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in April, an issue that disrupted his preparations for the tournament.While his individual numbers have been more modest than those of Golden Boot contenders Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, or England midfielder Jude Bellingham, his influence has remained unmistakable.He has started all six of Spain’s World Cup matches, taking his overall tally to 12 consecutive winning starts at major tournaments.His only goal of the tournament came against Saudi Arabia, when he opened the scoring in Spain’s 4-0 victory. The strike made him the youngest player to score the opening goal in a World Cup match since Pelé in 1958, while also making him Spain’s second-youngest World Cup goalscorer behind Gavi.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)

Opponents have increasingly committed multiple defenders to containing the Barcelona winger, limiting his direct goal contributions but creating valuable space for teammates.That influence was evident again in the semi-final against France. Yamal’s intelligent run into the penalty area drew Lucas Digne into the foul that allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to convert the opening penalty before Pedro Porro sealed a 2-0 victory in the second half.

More than goals and assists

Across his 12 starts at the World Cup and European Championship, Yamal has contributed two goals and four assists.His broader impact, however, extends well beyond those numbers.At Euro 2024, he was Spain’s primary creative outlet, while at the World Cup he has increasingly become the player around whom opponents reshape their entire defensive structure. His ability to attract double teams has opened central spaces for players such as Dani Olmo, Pedro Porro and Mikel Oyarzabal to exploit.Spain’s latest victory also extended the national team’s unbeaten run to 37 matches, equalling Italy’s all-time European record, while making La Roja the first European nation ever to win eight consecutive knockout matches across the World Cup and European Championship.As Spain prepare for the World Cup final, Yamal will not only be chasing the biggest trophy of his career. He will also be attempting to preserve one of international football’s most remarkable records—a perfect 12 victories from 12 starts on the biggest stages the sport has to offer.