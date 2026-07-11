Jáminton Campaz reportedly skips Colombia return flight after alleged death threats following World Cup exit | Football News

Jáminton Campaz reportedly skips Colombia return flight after alleged death threats following World Cup exit/ Image: X

Jáminton Campaz has reportedly not returned to Colombia with the national team following their FIFA World Cup elimination, as fresh reports claim the forward stayed behind as a precaution after receiving death threats in the aftermath of the defeat to Switzerland. The development comes just a day after the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) publicly condemned the abuse directed at Campaz and his family, while urging authorities to investigate those responsible.Colombia’s World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday after a penalty shootout defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 16. Campaz, who plays his club football for Argentine side Rosario Central, endured one of the cruelest moments of the match when he missed a golden opportunity to win the game in the closing stages of extra time.

Colombia’s Jaminton Campaz (21) misses a shot on goal as Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1) defends during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Breaking clear with less than six minutes remaining, the 26-year-old fired his effort over the crossbar with the score still locked at 0-0. Although he recovered to convert his penalty during the ensuing shootout, Colombia eventually lost 4-3 and exited the tournament.According to Argentine outlet Infobae, Campaz did not board the Colombian squad’s return flight from Vancouver to Bogotá on Thursday because of concerns over his safety following a wave of online abuse and death threats.Several senior players, including James Rodríguez, Davinson Sánchez and Juan Fernando Quintero, were among those who returned home with the rest of the squad. Campaz, however, was reportedly absent from the flight. It remains unclear whether he stayed in the United States or travelled separately to Argentina, where he is contracted to Rosario Central.

Colombia’s Jaminton Campaz reacts after losing to Switzerlandduring a penalty shootout in the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The reported decision follows days of sustained harassment on social media after Colombia’s elimination. Campaz subsequently restricted comments on his accounts before posting an emotional message asking supporters not to let disappointment turn into hatred.“Football is also made up of difficult moments,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself covering his face in frustration.“My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may think differently or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear.”Reflecting on the tournament, Campaz added that representing his country had fulfilled a lifelong dream.“Since I was a child, I dreamed of defending Colombia’s colors, hearing the anthem, representing millions of people, and scoring a goal in a World Cup. Today, I can only thank God for allowing me to fulfill that dream. These are memories I will carry with me forever.“I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by us during this World Cup – those who believed in us, cheered us on until the very last minute, and never lost faith. Thanks also to my family, who have been my strength at every step and have been by my side during both the happiest and the most difficult moments.”He also acknowledged the nation’s disappointment following the Round of 16 exit.“To the entire country, I can only say that I share the pain of this elimination. We, too, dreamed of advancing further, and I know the sadness we feel today as Colombians.“I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that there was never a lack of dedication, commitment, or love for this jersey. I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country.”The Colombian Football Federation responded on Friday by issuing a strong statement condemning the threats made against Campaz and those close to him, while calling on the country’s Attorney General’s Office to identify those responsible and prosecute them as quickly as possible.“No athlete, nor any member of their inner circle, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting arena,” the federation said.“Football must be a space for unity, respect, and hope, never a setting for hatred, intimidation or violence.”The episode has inevitably drawn comparisons with one of the darkest moments in Colombian football history. During the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, defender Andrés Escobar scored an own goal in Colombia’s defeat to the hosts, a result that contributed to the team’s elimination. Just days after returning home, Escobar was murdered outside a nightclub in Medellín, a tragedy that remains one of football’s most painful chapters.While there is no suggestion that Campaz faces a similar situation, reports that he allegedly chose not to return to Colombia immediately underline the seriousness of the threats that followed the national team’s World Cup exit. The federation’s intervention and its request for a criminal investigation now place the focus on identifying those responsible for the abuse rather than allowing sporting disappointment to escalate into real-world intimidation.