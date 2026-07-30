CWG 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil script historic 1-2 finish for India in men’s 100m T47 final | Commonwealth Games News

Dilip and Basil produce a sprint for the ages in T47 100m (Images: ESPN)

India ended the para athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on a high as Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold medal with a Games record in the men’s 100m T47, while compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi claimed silver to complete a memorable Indian one-two.Gavit produced a stunning run of 10.71 seconds to break the previous Games record and finish on top of the podium. Basil clocked a season-best 10.83 seconds to secure second place, ensuring India claimed both the gold and silver medals in one of the fastest races of the competition. The gold was India’s third in para athletics, with Gavit joining weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila, who won the women’s Shot Put F57 title.England’s Kevin Santos took the bronze medal in 10.85 seconds, while Australia’s Jaydon Page finished fourth with a time of 10.97 seconds.The result highlighted India’s growing strength in para athletics, with both sprinters delivering outstanding performances in Glasgow. Gavit’s Games record underlined his excellent form, while Basil’s silver further boosted India’s medal tally.The one-two finish took India’s overall medal count to 15 at the Games, comprising three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.Born in Toran Dongari village near Nashik in Maharashtra, Gavit grew up in a humble farming family. His life changed dramatically when he suffered a serious fall from a tree at the age of five or six, severely injuring his right arm. As timely medical treatment was unavailable, the injury developed into gangrene, forcing doctors to amputate his arm below the elbow.Despite the setback, Gavit pursued his passion for running and built a career in para athletics. He trained on the dusty roads of his village before his talent was spotted by coach Vaijnath Kale, who helped him enter professional para athletics.Gavit had earlier won gold in the men’s 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India’s historic 100th medal at the continental event. He also reached the final of the men’s 400m T47 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.