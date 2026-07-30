Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and the central hero of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, marking her first Hindi mythological role in the epic saga.

Yash takes on the role of Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka and Ram’s greatest adversary.

Sunny Deol essays Lord Hanuman, Ram’s devoted follower and one of the epic’s most revered warriors.

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Lord Ram’s loyal younger brother and constant companion during exile.

Arun Govil returns to the world of Ramayana as King Dasharath, the ruler of Ayodhya and Ram’s father.

Lara Dutta portrays Queen Kaikeyi, whose two boons change the course of the epic.

Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana’s wise queen who repeatedly urges him to choose the path of righteousness.

Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, Ravana’s sister whose encounter with Ram and Lakshman becomes a turning point in the story.