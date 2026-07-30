বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১১:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman

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  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman




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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা জীবিত থাকতে কোনো ষড়যন্ত্র সফল হবে না: ডা. জাহিদ

বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা জীবিত থাকতে কোনো ষড়যন্ত্র সফল হবে না: ডা. জাহিদ

রাজশাহীতে ৩ মাদক সেবীর কারাদণ্ড

রাজশাহীতে ৩ মাদক সেবীর কারাদণ্ড

ডিএমপির হাজারীবাগ ও শেরেবাংলা নগর থানা পুলিশের বিশেষ অভিযানে বিভিন্ন অপরাধে জড়িত ৩৭ জন গ্রেফতার

ডিএমপির হাজারীবাগ ও শেরেবাংলা নগর থানা পুলিশের বিশেষ অভিযানে বিভিন্ন অপরাধে জড়িত ৩৭ জন গ্রেফতার

জাপানে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ১৩

জাপানে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্প, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ১৩

‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News

‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News

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