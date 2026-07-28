বুধবার, ২৯ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১০:০১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win Men’s 10,000m medal | Commonwealth Games News সিরাজগঞ্জে নিরাপত্তা ও ন্যায়বিচারের দাবিতে অনশন ক্ষুদ্র নৃগোষ্ঠীর অধিকার ও জীবনমান উন্নয়নে সরকার কাজ করছে : মির্জা ফখরুল ইরানের সঙ্গে ‘বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ’ আলোচনার দাবি ট্রাম্পের, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সফরে নেতানিয়াহু Sarvesh Kushare scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver in men’s high jump in Commonwealth Games | Commonwealth Games News চট্টগ্রামে এআই ব্যবহার করে নকল, এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার Top Ent News, July 27: Ram Kapoor Helped His Father Plan His Death; Delhi HC Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removal | Bollywood News জুলাইয়ের সম্মিলিত চেতনা রাজনৈতিক ইতিহাসের মূল্যবান সম্পদ: রিজভী ভূঞাপুরে দেড় শতাধিক অবৈধ চায়না জাল জব্দ করে তা জন সম্মুখনে আগুনে পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস
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CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win Men’s 10,000m medal | Commonwealth Games News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৯ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৩২ সময় দেখুন
CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win Men’s 10,000m medal | Commonwealth Games News


Gulveer Singh, of India, crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men’s 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games after claiming a memorable silver medal at the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Tuesday.The national record holder clocked 27:49.78 to finish second behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who took home the gold medal. David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man completed the podium with bronze, while traditional distance-running powerhouses Kenya and Uganda were surprisingly shut out of the medals.

Gulveer executes perfect race strategy

Competing in challenging rain-soaked conditions, Gulveer adopted a composed and tactical approach throughout the race. He remained comfortably within the leading pack for most of the 25-lap contest, conserving energy while closely tracking the frontrunners. With one lap remaining, the Indian runner was positioned in third place before producing a stunning burst of speed in the closing stages. His powerful finishing kick carried him into second place, securing a historic silver and one of India’s greatest achievements in Commonwealth Games distance running.

Historic milestone for Indian athletics

Gulveer’s podium finish ended India’s long-standing wait for success in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. No Indian athlete had previously won a medal in the event, making his silver a landmark moment for Indian athletics.India’s medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women’s shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men’s high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men’s 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women’s shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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সিরাজগঞ্জে নিরাপত্তা ও ন্যায়বিচারের দাবিতে অনশন
সিরাজগঞ্জে নিরাপত্তা ও ন্যায়বিচারের দাবিতে অনশন
ক্ষুদ্র নৃগোষ্ঠীর অধিকার ও জীবনমান উন্নয়নে সরকার কাজ করছে : মির্জা ফখরুল
ক্ষুদ্র নৃগোষ্ঠীর অধিকার ও জীবনমান উন্নয়নে সরকার কাজ করছে : মির্জা ফখরুল
ইরানের সঙ্গে ‘বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ’ আলোচনার দাবি ট্রাম্পের, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সফরে নেতানিয়াহু
ইরানের সঙ্গে ‘বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ’ আলোচনার দাবি ট্রাম্পের, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সফরে নেতানিয়াহু
Sarvesh Kushare scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver in men’s high jump in Commonwealth Games | Commonwealth Games News
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জুলাইয়ের সম্মিলিত চেতনা রাজনৈতিক ইতিহাসের মূল্যবান সম্পদ: রিজভী
জুলাইয়ের সম্মিলিত চেতনা রাজনৈতিক ইতিহাসের মূল্যবান সম্পদ: রিজভী
ভূঞাপুরে দেড় শতাধিক অবৈধ চায়না জাল জব্দ করে তা জন সম্মুখনে আগুনে পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস
ভূঞাপুরে দেড় শতাধিক অবৈধ চায়না জাল জব্দ করে তা জন সম্মুখনে আগুনে পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস
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