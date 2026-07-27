Top Ent News, July 27: Ram Kapoor Helped His Father Plan His Death; Delhi HC Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removal | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 27, 2026, 23:58 IST

Top Entertainment News, July 27: From film updates and celebrity statements to TV developments and viral controversies, here’s a roundup of the biggest newsmakers.

Top Entertainment News: Here’s a roundup of the biggest newsmakers.

Ram Kapoor, who is currently in Lock Upp Season 2, has revealed one of the most emotional secrets that has left the entire house in tears. The actor revealed, ” I helped my father plan his death”. The actor shared that his father had battled pancreatic cancer once, but after his cancer relapsed at the age of 73, he didn’t wish to undergo treatment again, and Ram stood by him and supported his decision.

For More: ‘Helped My Father Plan His Death’: Ram Kapoor Reveals Shocking Secret On Lock Upp 2

The Delhi High Court on Monday came down heavily on the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy and said it would pass an order directing the teaser’s removal from social media within 24 hours. The court was hearing Salman Khan’s plea seeking protection of his personality rights after alleging that the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and portrays him in a defamatory manner.

For More: Salman Khan Gets Relief As Delhi HC Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removal: ‘What Kind Of Contents Are These?’

If you’ve come across a post claiming Kangana Ranaut wants PM Narendra Modi to make her the next Education Minister of India, don’t fall for it. Before you believe in this, let us confirm to you that this post is absolutely fake. Kangana Ranaut never uploaded any such note on her Instagram stories.

For More: Fact Check: Did Kangana Ranaut Ask PM Modi To Make Her Education Minister After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Exit?

One of the most anticipated reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return to television. Just when the announcement of the 20th season of the show has been made, News18 Showsha has got an update. Showsha has exclusively learnt that famous comedian Sunil Pal has been approached to join Bigg Boss 20 as one of the contestants.

For More: Sunil Pal Approached For Bigg Boss 20; Comedian Likely To Join Salman Khan-Hosted Show | Exclusive

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has now made a series of serious allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In a new video and several social media posts, he claimed she cheated on him during her pregnancy and shared what he called videos, screenshots and call recordings to support his claims.

For More: Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Of Cheating With Best Friend, Claims He Paid ₹37 Lakh To Meet Son

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News movies bollywood Top Ent News, July 27: Ram Kapoor Helped His Father Plan His Death; Delhi HC Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removal