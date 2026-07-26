Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Indian Idol 16 Trophy; Dhanush On Criticism Over His National Award Win | Television News

Last Updated: July 26, 2026, 23:59 IST

Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16, while Dhanush responds to criticism over his National Awards for Raayan and Captain Miller.

Odisha singer Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16; Dhanush addresses criticism over his National Awards for Raayan and Captain Miller.

Indian Idol 16 Winner Jyotirmayee Nayak: Indian Idol 16 has found its winner. Odisha singer Jyotirmayee Nayak lifted the trophy during the grand finale on Sunday, July 26, bringing an end to a season that ran for more than nine months and featured contestants from across the country.

For More: Indian Idol 16 Winner: Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Trophy, Tanishk Shukla Finishes Second

Dhanush has finally reacted to the criticism surrounding his National Film Awards for Raayan and Captain Miller. The actor admitted that there were better Tamil films than his directorial Raayan in 2024, but also urged people to celebrate the achievement of a Tamil actor winning two National Awards in the same year. For the unversed, Dhanush won the National Award for Best Regional Film as director for Raayan, while also receiving a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller.

For More: Dhanush Reacts To Criticism Over His National Award Win For Raayan: ‘There Were Better Films But…’

Christopher Nolan has often spoken about the films and filmmakers that shaped his understanding of cinema. His latest recommendation, however, turned the spotlight towards one of India’s most revered directors.

For More: Christopher Nolan Calls Satyajit Ray One Of India’s Greatest Filmmakers: ‘Pather Panchali Blew My Mind’

While much of Bollywood welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following weeks of student-led protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, actor Ranvir Shorey struck a different note. As celebrations broke out at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after the government accepted the protesters’ key demands, Shorey questioned the timing of the decision and criticised what he described as governance under public pressure.

For More: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Ranvir Shorey Reacts, Says ‘Supporters Won’t Be Heard, But Cockroaches On Streets Will’

Ram Charan is set to undergo wrist surgery after sustaining an injury while shooting for his film Peddi. On Sunday, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport as he left for Coimbatore, where the procedure is scheduled to take place at the Ganga Hospital, reports Telugu Cinema. Ram Charan reportedly suffered a wrist cartilage tear while performing intense wrestling sequences for Peddi. Despite the injury, the actor reportedly postponed the surgery to fulfil his promotional commitments, and is now set to undergo the procedure tomorrow.

For More: Ram Charan To Undergo Wrist Surgery In Coimbatore, Peddi Star Flies Out With Family

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About the Author Sub-Editor Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

News movies television Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Indian Idol 16 Trophy; Dhanush On Criticism Over His National Award Win