Unbelievable! Ben Stokes retires with a record no cricketer has ever achieved | Cricket News

Ben Stokes (Getty Images)

Ben Stokes’ international career will be remembered for countless match-winning performances, World Cup glory and unforgettable Ashes heroics. Yet, among his many achievements, the England all-rounder walks away with a remarkably unique Test record that underlines the versatility he brought to the game.

Ben Stokes unique stat

Stokes, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, remains the only player in Test history to have both batted in all 11 batting positions and dismissed batters occupying all 11 positions in the batting order. He is also widely credited with being the only cricketer to have taken catches of batters from all 11 batting positions in Test cricket, although TimesofIndia.com could not independently verify that statistic.It is a statistical rarity that reflects the extraordinary range of roles he fulfilled over a 15-year international career. Whether opening the batting, rescuing the middle order or finishing an innings lower down the order, Stokes answered England’s call whenever required. With the ball, he also claimed wickets across every batting position, highlighting his value as a genuine all-rounder.The 35-year-old brought the curtain down on his international career after the recently concluded third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. His England journey began in 2011 and spanned more than 250 appearances across formats.His retirement closes the chapter on one of England’s greatest modern cricketers. Stokes played defining roles in two of the country’s most iconic victories in 2019, first with his unbeaten 84 in the dramatic ODI World Cup final against New Zealand and later with an extraordinary 135 not out against Australia at Headingley to keep England’s Ashes hopes alive.He also registered a career-best Test score of 258 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016 and retires as one of only two players in Test history to complete the remarkable double of more than 7,000 runs and 250 wickets. The only other cricketer to achieve the feat is Jacques Kallis.Stokes also redefined aggressive batting in the longest format, finishing with 138 sixes, the most by any batter in Test cricket. He is one of only three batters to have hit more than 100 sixes in the format.His retirement came shortly after an off-field controversy following England’s first Test victory over New Zealand. Stokes and Gus Atkinson were initially ruled out of the second Test after breaching the team’s midnight curfew while an investigation was conducted into an incident at a London nightclub.The Cricket Regulator later found insufficient evidence to establish any breach of ECB Cricket Regulations and cleared both players of any regulatory offence. The ECB confirmed that Stokes was not involved in the altercation and did not witness either incident, while Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks. However, both players received written warnings for breaching contractual standards of conduct, with their omission from the second Test deemed an adequate sanction.While the statistics capture only part of Stokes’ legacy, his unique place in the Test record books serves as another reminder of just how adaptable and influential he was. Few players have impacted matches in as many different ways, and none have combined batting versatility with wicket-taking across every batting position quite like Ben Stokes.