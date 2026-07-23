Salman Khan Urges Students To End Protest; Saanvie Tallwar Alleges Assault By Karan Kundrra | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 23, 2026, 23:50 IST

Salman Khan appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. In other news, Saanvie Tallwar accused Karan Kundrra of on-set assault.

Salman Khan Urges Students To End Protest; Saanvie Tallwar Alleges On-Set Assault By Karan Kundrra

Salman Khan appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. In other news, Saanvie Tallwar accused Karan Kundrra of sexual harassment and assault.Salman Khan has asked students to end protest. On Thursday evening, the Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram handle and asked protesters in the national capital to go back home. Khan mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s X post regarding the NEET paper leak and told students that they need not worry now. “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes,” Salman Khan wrote.

For More: ‘Go Back To Your Homes’: Salman Khan Tells Students To End Protest, Asks Them ‘Not To Worry’

Actor Saanvie Tallwar has accused Karan Kundrra of harassment and assault during the shoot of the television show, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She said that Karan and the show’s director at the time didn’t like that she kept to herself and didn’t socialise. While filming a scene, she alleged that Karan kissed her before the director’s cue, prompting her to slap him. What followed was further assault by Karan, as Saanvie claimed. Saanvie Tallwar told Filmibeat, “There was a scene, but the director hadn’t clapped action; even before that, he kissed me, and I slapped him. He didn’t react at that time, but then he came back after some time and slapped me hard. There is a difference between the intensity of a girl’s and a man’s slap. I fell on the floor, and then he abused me and my family.”

For More: Karan Kundrra ‘Kissed Me’ And ‘Slapped Me Hard’, Claims Co-Star Saanvie Tallwar: ‘Fell On Floor, He Abused Me’

Actor R Madhavan, who is also the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has finally addressed the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in New Delhi. On Thursday, the Shaitaan actor took to his social media handles and penned down a long note. While Madhavan expressed his solidarity with the protesting students, he also urged the government to punish those responsible for the NEET paper leak.

For More: ‘Too Late Bro’: Netizens Accuse R Madhavan Of ‘Playing Safe’ As He Backs Delhi Protests

Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar has voiced her support for students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. She shared her own experience of having to take the medical entrance exam twice after a paper leak in 2015, recalling that it was extremely traumatic. Sharing a note on Instagram, the actress said she understood the emotional toll such situations take on students. She said she hopes the authorities introduce the reforms needed to ensure students are not forced to go through an unfair process.

For More: Manushi Chhillar Recalls Giving NEET Twice In 2015 Due To Paper Leak, Voices Support For Students’ Protest

Music composer Amaal Mallik took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he made a targeted attack on fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi. However, he refrained from directly taking Tanishk’s name. He wrote, “Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals. 10 years too late but I will show the world your place. You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please stop pushing articles using my 2017-18 photos, Lala. You’ve earned the money for paid PR from the label, but you’re spending it in the wrong place. Then why do you call me every year or pretend to be my brother in front of my manager @mourjo? Such unmanly behaviour man”. He also accused Tanishk Bagchi of lifting the title track of ‘Saiyaara’ from the original composers Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami.

For More: Amaal Mallik Accuses Tanishk Bagchi Of Stealing Songs, Hints At Sexual Harassment: ‘Filthy Person’

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What actions will be taken regarding the NEET paper leak? Salman Khan has urged students protesting the NEET paper leak to end their demonstrations and return home, stating that they need not worry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the issue.

News movies bollywood Salman Khan Urges Students To End Protest; Saanvie Tallwar Alleges Assault By Karan Kundrra