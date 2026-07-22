‘I sent a message to Alexis’: Mac Allister’s father reveals what son told him about Messi’s dressing-room pep talks | Football News

Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after losing to Spain in the World Cup final. (AP Photo)

The mystery surrounding Lionel Messi’s viral dressing-room speech before Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final has finally been addressed, with Alexis Mac Allister’s father dismissing speculation of an internal crisis and insisting the captain’s words were taken completely out of context.Carlos Mac Allister revealed that even he briefly wondered whether something had gone wrong inside the Argentina camp after watching footage of Messi repeatedly telling his teammates to “forget everything” before the final against Spain. The clip quickly spread across social media, fuelling theories that Argentina’s squad was dealing with tensions behind the scenes before suffering a 0-1 extra-time defeat in New Jersey.However, according to Carlos, there was nothing sinister about Messi’s message.ALSO READ: Were Argentina under more pressure than usual? Messi’s tunnel pep talks fuel fan theories – WATCH

‘I asked Alexis what had happened’



According to La Nación’s report, Carlos admitted the video initially left him puzzled.“I sent a message to Alexis asking him: what happened in the dressing room? Did something happen? If I had started to wonder, then imagine what others thought,” he said.The speculation stemmed from footage released by ESPN showing Messi urging his teammates to stay calm before the biggest match of the tournament.“Come on, lads, stay calm. The most important thing is that you stay calm,” Messi said.The Argentina captain then added the line that sparked widespread debate.“Let’s forget everything. Let’s just play. Let’s focus on the match, lads,” Messi added.Those words prompted countless theories online, with many fans interpreting them as evidence that something had happened behind closed doors before kick-off.According to Carlos Mac Allister, the reality was far less dramatic.

Messi’s message was purely tactical



Carlos said his son immediately dismissed any suggestion of unrest inside the dressing room.Instead, Alexis explained that Messi was simply reminding the players to focus on their football and stick to Argentina’s tactical plan.“He told me they talked about going out to play in the footballing sense, to keep it on the ground, keep the ball moving, build triangles, and not just lump it forward. That’s what they were referring to,” Carlos said.He added that the short clip circulating online lacked the surrounding context, making it easy for people to reach incorrect conclusions.“Since then, a lot of doubt has come up over these past few days because of that post that went around, and a lot of people have reached out to me about it,” he further added.Carlos insisted there were no arguments, no dressing-room divisions and no internal crisis before the final.

Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister (20) reacts after Spain’s Ferran Torres scored the goal. (AP Photo)

Scaloni also dismisses speculation



The rumours gained further momentum after reports claimed Messi and head coach Lionel Scaloni had disagreed over Argentina’s tactical approach.Scaloni, however, rejected those suggestions after the match.“I don’t look at social media. I don’t know anything. I have no idea what you’re talking about,” the Argentina coach said.When questioned further, he added: “I can’t believe what you’re asking me. We’re going in a completely different direction, guys.”Carlos also rejected claims that anything other than Spain’s performance decided the World Cup final.According to him, every Argentine player gave everything they had, but Spain simply proved to be the better team on the night.The clarification comes after days of intense speculation generated by Messi’s emotional speeches before kick-off and at half-time, with the captain repeatedly urging his teammates to stay calm, show personality and focus only on football.While the viral footage sparked endless theories across social media, Carlos Mac Allister’s account offers the clearest explanation yet.