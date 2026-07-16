Jasprit Bumrah scripts never-seen-before England record with first-ball stunner | Cricket News

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate (ANI Photo)

England opener Ben Duckett entered the record books for an unwanted reason after becoming the first England batter ever to be dismissed off the very first ball of an innings against India in One-Day Internationals. Jasprit Bumrah needed just one delivery to provide India with the ideal start in England’s chase of 234 in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens on Thursday. Bowling from over the wicket, Bumrah angled a good-length delivery across the left-handed Duckett. Looking to feel for the ball outside off stump, the opener pushed away from his body and could only edge it behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who completed a straightforward catch. The dismissal continued Bumrah’s dominance over Duckett in the series. In the opening ODI, the England opener was repeatedly troubled by the Indian pace spearhead as deliveries consistently beat his outside edge, although he managed to survive on that occasion. In Cardiff, however, Bumrah needed just one ball to end his innings. Earlier, India were bowled out for a below-par 233 in 44 overs after suffering a dramatic middle-order collapse. Virat Kohli top-scored with a fluent 65 off 66 balls, while Shreyas Iyer produced a fighting 66 from 71 deliveries. The pair added 67 runs after Kohli had earlier shared a 60-run stand with Rohit Sharma , who struggled for 26 off 47 balls. England’s pace attack, led by Jofra Archer’s fiery spell of 3 for 47, triggered India’s collapse as the visitors lost four wickets for just 15 runs in the space of 26 deliveries. Saqib Mahmood claimed two wickets, while Gus Atkinson finished with three as India squandered a promising platform. Needing 234 for victory, England’s chase got off to the worst possible start as Bumrah struck immediately, handing India early momentum and leaving Duckett with an unwanted place in the record books.