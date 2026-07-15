Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 15, 2026, 23:52 IST

A viral Instagram Story claiming Deepika Padukone supported Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike has gone viral. Here’s what’s actually true.

Deepika Padukone Did Not Post Instagram Story Supporting Sonam Wangchuk.

A fake Instagram Story attributed to Deepika Padukone, claiming she voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk before deleting it within minutes, has gone viral. There is no evidence Deepika Padukone posted any such Story, and this marks the second fabricated screenshot attributed to her to go viral in less than six months.

Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk?

The viral photo shows an alleged Instagram Story in which Deepika re-shares a post of Sonam Wangchuk with the caption, “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It claims she wrote, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy,” and, “No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.”

None of this appears anywhere on Deepika’s verified accounts. The screenshot shows signs of digital alteration and credible reports confirm no such post ever existed.

The timing is what made the claim go viral fast. As of July 15, multiple reports confirm Deepika, along with Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, has not publicly commented on Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at all. That silence from A-list Bollywood likely made the fake post feel plausible to people scrolling past it.

Deepika padukone posted an Instragram story for Sonam wangchuk ?.She took a dig on Narendra Modi also because of his cameo in Dhurandhar 2 ?? No wonder why she never posted a story in support of Dhurandhar. Her leftist behaviour is visible in every move.🙏 pic.twitter.com/RDdQPvCXAU — Courageous (@CourageousRo) July 15, 2026

Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

This isn’t new territory for Deepika. In March, a fake screenshot claiming she had reviewed Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge went viral in exactly the same way, no post, no record, just a convincingly designed fake.

Deepika padukone posted an Instragram story for Sonam wangchuk ?.She took a dig on Narendra Modi also because of his cameo in Dhurandhar 2 ?? No wonder why she never posted a story in support of Dhurandhar. Her leftist behaviour is visible in every move.🙏 pic.twitter.com/RDdQPvCXAU — Courageous (@CourageousRo) July 15, 2026

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone’s name has been linked to a politically charged issue. In January 2020, she visited JNU after masked attackers entered the campus and assaulted students and teachers. Deepika stood in solidarity with protesting students but did not make a speech or issue a statement. The visit drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum.

Read More: From Zeenat Aman To Naseeruddin Shah: Celebs Extend Support To Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, CJP Protest

While the big names stay quiet, others in the industry have spoken up. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has voiced his support for educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 18 days. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anurag described Wangchuk as a “braveheart” and admitted that he does not possess the courage to undertake such a protest. In another strongly worded post, the filmmaker expressed his anguish over the continued silence surrounding the issue, saying he had reached a point where remaining silent himself felt shameful.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya and singer Kaka have all voiced support too.

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Reason

Sonam Wangchuk is on the 18th day of his hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protesters are demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. As concerns over Wangchuk’s health grow, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking permission for force-feeding, warning that he could die within two days if the fast continues.

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Why are fake social media posts about celebrities so common? Fake social media posts about celebrities are common due to the rise of AI and the ease of creating realistic fake promotional content. What is the impact of celebrity silence on political issues? Celebrity silence on political issues can be perceived as plausible due to fabricated posts, as seen with a viral fake Instagram Story claiming Deepika Padukone supported Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Could legal action be taken against creators of fake posts? Legal action can be taken against creators of fake posts, particularly those involving deepfakes or defamation. The Assam Police initiated legal action against scammers for misusing the image of the Director General of Police in an AI-generated video.

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

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