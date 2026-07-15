বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৬ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৩:০৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News ‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’ শ্যামনগরে পরিবারে আয় বৃদ্ধির লক্ষ্যে ৭২ জনকে ১৮০০ মুরগির বাচ্চা বিতরণ সিএমপি চকবাজার থানা ও একাধিক চৌকশ টিমের অভিযানে চাঁদা দাবির পর ইন্টারনেট সার্ভিস প্রদানকারী প্রতিষ্ঠানে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও লুটপাটের ঘটনায় জড়িত ০৮ (আট) আসামী গ্রেফতার প্রসংগে কাজের গতি ১০ গুণ বাড়াবে চ্যাটজিপিটির এই ট্রিকস! ‘বৈরী আবহাওয়ার কারণে অনুপস্থিত শিক্ষার্থীরা আবার পরীক্ষা দিতে পারবে’ দুস্থ ও অসহায় হতদরিদ্রদের মাঝে ত্রাণ বিতরণ ইরান পুনরায় আলোচনা শুরু না করলে সেতু ও বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রে বোমা হামলার হুমকি ট্রাম্পের Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৬ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News


Argentina’s Lionel Messi gestures to the fans at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lionel Messi has taken sole control of the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after another decisive performance carried Argentina into a second consecutive World Cup final. The 39-year-old produced two assists during Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals, moving ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappé on the tournament’s official tiebreakers and placing himself in pole position to finish as the competition’s leading player.

Messi edges ahead after another decisive performance

Messi entered the semi-finals level with Mbappé on eight goals after both captains had dominated the scoring charts throughout the tournament.While neither player added to their goal tally in the final four, Messi’s influence proved decisive once again.With England leading 1-0 entering the closing stages, the Argentina captain orchestrated the comeback by creating both goals. He first found Enzo Fernández in the 85th minute for the equaliser before delivering another pinpoint cross in stoppage time for Lautaro Martínez to head home the winner and send the reigning champions into Sunday’s final against Spain.Those two assists increased Messi’s tournament total to four, moving him ahead of Mbappé under FIFA’s Golden Boot tiebreak criteria.The latest standings now read:

Rivals still have one final opportunity

While Messi currently leads the standings, the Golden Boot race is not yet mathematically decided.France and England will meet in the third-place playoff, meaning Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham all still have one final opportunity to add to their goal tallies and challenge Messi’s lead.Mbappé remains the closest contender, trailing only on assists after matching Messi’s eight goals. Kane and Bellingham, meanwhile, would require a significant scoring performance in the playoff to close the gap.Erling Haaland is the only player among the leading contenders who is no longer in contention, following Norway’s quarter-final exit.

Consistency has defined Messi’s tournament

Messi’s lead in the Golden Boot race reflects the consistency he has shown throughout Argentina’s title defence.The captain has contributed directly to Argentina’s attacking output at every stage of the tournament, combining eight goals with four assists while continuing to decide the biggest matches.Messi’s two assists took his World Cup career tally to a record 12, the highest by any player since Opta’s detailed tournament records began in 1966. He also extended his extraordinary run of either scoring or assisting to 13 consecutive World Cup matches, another record unmatched in the same period.

One final opportunity to complete another historic campaign

Argentina will now meet Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium with both the trophy and several individual honours on the line.Messi already leads the Golden Boot standings, but another goal or assist against Spain would further strengthen his position while adding to a tournament that has already seen him become the outright World Cup assists leader and guide Argentina into a second successive final.With his closest rivals still having one final match to play in the third-place playoff, the race remains technically open, but Messi holds the advantage heading into the final.Barring a dramatic shift in the standings, the Golden Boot remains firmly within his grasp.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News

Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News

‘We were talking at nets about…’: Shubman Gill opens up on 2027 World Cup planning with Virat Kohli | Cricket News

‘We were talking at nets about…’: Shubman Gill opens up on 2027 World Cup planning with Virat Kohli | Cricket News

India on brink of historic Lord’s Test victory after Yastika Bhatia’s record-breaking century | Cricket News

India on brink of historic Lord’s Test victory after Yastika Bhatia’s record-breaking century | Cricket News

Jáminton Campaz reportedly skips Colombia return flight after alleged death threats following World Cup exit | Football News

Jáminton Campaz reportedly skips Colombia return flight after alleged death threats following World Cup exit | Football News

The secret to stopping Erling Haaland? England handed golden blueprint ahead of Norway World Cup quarter-final showdown | Football News

The secret to stopping Erling Haaland? England handed golden blueprint ahead of Norway World Cup quarter-final showdown | Football News

Record-breaker Kylian Mbappe becomes the first player ever to score eight goals in two different FIFA World Cups | Football News

Record-breaker Kylian Mbappe becomes the first player ever to score eight goals in two different FIFA World Cups | Football News

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News
Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News
Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News
Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News
‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’
‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’
শ্যামনগরে পরিবারে আয় বৃদ্ধির লক্ষ্যে ৭২ জনকে ১৮০০ মুরগির বাচ্চা বিতরণ
শ্যামনগরে পরিবারে আয় বৃদ্ধির লক্ষ্যে ৭২ জনকে ১৮০০ মুরগির বাচ্চা বিতরণ
সিএমপি চকবাজার থানা ও একাধিক চৌকশ টিমের অভিযানে চাঁদা দাবির পর ইন্টারনেট সার্ভিস প্রদানকারী প্রতিষ্ঠানে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও লুটপাটের ঘটনায় জড়িত ০৮ (আট) আসামী গ্রেফতার প্রসংগে
সিএমপি চকবাজার থানা ও একাধিক চৌকশ টিমের অভিযানে চাঁদা দাবির পর ইন্টারনেট সার্ভিস প্রদানকারী প্রতিষ্ঠানে হামলা, ভাঙচুর ও লুটপাটের ঘটনায় জড়িত ০৮ (আট) আসামী গ্রেফতার প্রসংগে
কাজের গতি ১০ গুণ বাড়াবে চ্যাটজিপিটির এই ট্রিকস!
কাজের গতি ১০ গুণ বাড়াবে চ্যাটজিপিটির এই ট্রিকস!
‘বৈরী আবহাওয়ার কারণে অনুপস্থিত শিক্ষার্থীরা আবার পরীক্ষা দিতে পারবে’
‘বৈরী আবহাওয়ার কারণে অনুপস্থিত শিক্ষার্থীরা আবার পরীক্ষা দিতে পারবে’
দুস্থ ও অসহায় হতদরিদ্রদের মাঝে ত্রাণ বিতরণ
দুস্থ ও অসহায় হতদরিদ্রদের মাঝে ত্রাণ বিতরণ
ইরান পুনরায় আলোচনা শুরু না করলে সেতু ও বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রে বোমা হামলার হুমকি ট্রাম্পের
ইরান পুনরায় আলোচনা শুরু না করলে সেতু ও বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রে বোমা হামলার হুমকি ট্রাম্পের
Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News
Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom